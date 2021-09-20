The greatest high school comeback took place with a puke-soaked football

By this point you’ve probably seen, or at least heard about Hamilton High School’s comeback, which is unquestionably one of the best in football history. Down 24-7 with 1:10 left on the clock, what ensued was one of the most dramatic, improbable series of events you’re likely to see.

One the craziest finishes you'll ever see...



Hamilton HS erased a 24-7 deficit with 1:10 left to play.



Final: Hamilton 25, Bishop Gorman 24pic.twitter.com/BvUwb56Ozj — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 18, 2021

Kicking a field goal to start proceedings, Hamilton cut the score to 24-10 before recovering an onside kick, scoring a touchdown — before doing it all again, and capping off the second with a two point conversion on a quarterback run.

Now, what you probably didn’t know is that part of this sequence contained a puke soaked football. Yeah, that wasn’t a typo, so sorry about this. Don’t click if you’re squeamish about vomit.

During the 17-point comeback with one minute left, the Hamilton HS QB threw up on the ball right before throwing the touchdown that led them to victory



(via @Aj_greene15, @TheEthanWagner) pic.twitter.com/61cr2YBEhG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2021

Nerves effect everyone in different ways, and this was undoubtably the most stressful passage of play Hamilton will have all season. It’s left me wondering how the puke influenced the ball though, because I’m weird like that.

Do you think it all flew off as the ball spiraled towards its target? Was it made slippery because of it? Did the receiver notice there was something weird when he caught it, or was adrenaline too much to notice that the ball was covered in bodily fluids? It really makes you think. Or at least it makes me think, because I weird like that.