This reporter was hit by a car on live TV and just kept on reporting

We’re used to athletes playing through the pain, but a news reporter in West Virginia took it to a whole other level.

Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ in Charleston was reporting on severe weather in the area when someone driving by seemingly lost control of their vehicle and hit her. Now, I don’t know about you, but if I’m ever hit by a car I’m going to be cussing like a sailor. Epic poems would be written about the invectives coming out of my mouth, but Yorgey, like an absolute CHAMPION just kept going.

Not only did she casually mention she’d been hit by a car before in college, but rushed to reassure the driver that she was fine and everything was okay. It was almost as if she was more concerned with the driver’s feelings than her own body ... WHICH WAS HIT BY A CAR!

There are so many different ways you can watch this. Obviously when you first see it you’ll be concentrating on Tori, because of the car — but watch again, this time only paying attention to the anchor back in the studio. He clearly has absolutely no idea how to handle this. For your benefit I’ve made a transcription of only his side of the audio after she was hit by the car.

“Well, that’s a first for you on TV Tori. Wow. Yeah. You sure you’re okay Tori?. You sure you’re okay? So, you... were you bumped down low or up high? I just saw you disappear out of the screen. Uh huh. Yeah”

Tori Yorgey just went on with her report. She also revealed that this was her last week with the station. I assume she’s going to the NFL to play middle linebacker.