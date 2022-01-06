Tennessee politician apologizes for trying to pants referee during high school basketball game

A high-ranking state official is in hot water in Tennessee this week after video emerged of him trying to pants a referee while become enraged during a high school basketball game.

TN State Rep. Jeremy Faison, House GOP Chair, tried to fight and depants a high school basketball referee.



FAISON: "Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted ... I was bad wrong." pic.twitter.com/qlBttjWZsg — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 5, 2022

Rep. Jeremy Faison, who is a House Republican Caucus chairman, was seen on video arguing with a referee during a game between Providence Academy and Lakewood Christian Academy, when he appeared to try and pull the pants down of the referee when his back was turned. Faison was ejected from the game for his actions, and took to Twitter on Tuesday night to apologize for his actions.

I acted the fool tonight.

I’m hoping to be able to make it right. pic.twitter.com/W8PINvTue5 — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) January 5, 2022

“Totally lost my junk” is a curious turn of phrase for an adult trying to pants another adult like they’re a pubescent child, but nonetheless, this was an apology. The thing I just can’t get past with this is how anyone defaults to “I’m going to pants that dude” while processing their anger.

On the one hand it’s obviously preferably to punching someone or trying to enact physical harm, but it’s extremely bizarre to have this be your go-to. It seems to exist only to shame another person, and it’s especially weird over something as innocuous as a call you disagree with.

Faison is doing his best to move past the pantsing incident, which is probably what anyone would do for trying to attempt something so dumb.