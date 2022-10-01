Vikings vs. Saints: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for football from London!

The NFL’s International Series begins in Week 4, with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints traveling across the pond to square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+ (live stream available on FuboTV).

The Vikings are coming off a comeback victory over the Detroit Lions last week, as Kirk Cousins connected with wide receiver K.J. Osborne on a 28-yard touchdown strike with under a minute remaining. Minnesota went on to win by a final score of 28-24. Vikings fans are hoping to see more production from wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who the Lions held to just 3 receptions for 14 yards last week.

New Orleans enters Week 4 looking to stop a two-game losing streak. After beating the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of the season, the Saints have dropped games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, rounding out their three-week divisional tour to start the season. Quarterback Jameis Winston continues to deal with four fractured vertebrae in his back, and has thrown five interceptions over that losing streak.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TV: NFL Network - The game will also be broadcast locally on KSTP (ABC 5) in Minneapolis/St Paul and WWL (CBS 4) in New Orleans

NFL Network - The game will also be broadcast locally on KSTP (ABC 5) in Minneapolis/St Paul and WWL (CBS 4) in New Orleans Streaming: NFL+/FuboTV

NFL+/FuboTV Odds: Minnesota is currently a 3-point favorite

Vikings vs. Saints news:

Vikings vs. Saints predictions:

Judging by our weekly expert picks, there are many among us who believe that this will be Minnesota’s day.

And it makes sense

With questions swirling over whether Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas will be healthy enough for this game — both players did not practice on Thursday — and the Saints offense struggling over the past two weeks with Winston in the lineup, it makes it a little easier to trust the Vikings in this game. It might not be the prettiest display of football you will see this weekend, but we get an early start to the slate of Sunday games, so there is that. Look for the Vikings to win this one by a final of 24-13.