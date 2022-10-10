We thought the dubious roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady was the worst call of the week. We were wrong.

As football fans, thought nothing could top the roughing the passer penalty called on Grady Jarrett during his fourth-quarter sack of Tom Brady during Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We were wrong.

During Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones accomplished something that in over three decades of watching football I did not think was possible.

Commit a roughing the passer penalty while holding the football:

Chris Jones gets called for roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/QiTlE3CbiL — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 11, 2022

Jones breaks around the edge and tracks Derek Carr down from behind, ripping the football out of his hands and crashing to the turf with the quarterback.

Instead of the Chiefs taking over possession, with a chance to cut into Las Vegas’ 17-7 lead, the Raiders’ drive continued. Las Vegas finished the drive with a field goal, extending their lead to 20-7.

As was the case with the Brady sack on Sunday, the reaction on social media was quick, and filled with shock.

NFL should make roughing the passer penalties subject to review tomorrow. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) October 11, 2022

Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

They need to make QBs flag footballers or subject to two-hand touch if they’re going to make it illegal to tackle them — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 11, 2022

Imagine when they decide a playoff game with one of these Roughing calls. Cannot brace the fall when one hand is holding the football! Bad — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 11, 2022

Awful call @Chiefs @Raiders game. @NFLOfficiating needs lots of work on roughing the passer!! — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) October 11, 2022

So you can’t sack the QB ….. smh — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 11, 2022

I really think we witnessed the 2 worst roughing the passer penalties ever called this weekend. Grady Jarrett or Chris Jones, take your pick. — Walker Mehl (@WalkerMehl) October 11, 2022

what Chris Jones did to Derek Carr is called a “tackle.” — Jordan Zirm (Roll Dang Guards) (@JordanZirm) October 11, 2022

also if they’d just ruled it a turnover (which it was!) could they not have reviewed that since all TO’s are reviewed? — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 11, 2022

everyone else thinks that was such a great roughing the passer call. well, not me — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) October 11, 2022

I’m sitting at a bar drinking Tito’s with chief fans yelling at me. I DO NOT BLAME THEM! — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) October 11, 2022

They should just rename the penalty “sacking the quarterback” https://t.co/dixofEN7Zp — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 11, 2022

look, i get protecting the players. but you do not have a sport if you simply can’t touch the quarterback. it’s not football anymore. it just isn’t — Robert (@RobertZeglinski) October 11, 2022

Officiating in the #NFL is AWFUL — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 11, 2022

If ain’t screwing up a simple concussion protocol it’s these asinine roughing the passer calls.



Simultaneously telling a 300 lb man to pass rush against another grown man but somehow hit the brakes and not fall on the quarterback.



I’m for player safety but this is stupidity. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 11, 2022

The defensive player is using one of his arms to recover the fumble he forced, yet he’s still expected to brace himself enough not to land on the quarterback? What kind of reality are these officials living in? — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) October 11, 2022

Crazy part about it is the ref can just blow the damn whistle to protect the QB in most situations! Put flags or red jerseys on QBs! At least the defense would know how to rush the QB! https://t.co/A5cnF8Eqsv — Michael Robinson (@RealMikeRob) October 11, 2022

As with the penalty called on Jarrett in his takedown of Brady, the officials likely looked at a portion of the roughing the passer rules when throwing the flag on this play. According to the rules, the following conduct is considered a penalty:

When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (e.g., during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.

While Jones’ play here might technically qualify as a penalty, it is hard to believe that what he does here in the strip-sack of Carr is consistent with the spirit and purpose of the rules. He is making a football play, ripping the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, and then crashing to the turf in the process, along with Carr.

Asking a defender in Jones’ position to do something different seems like an impossible ask.

After the game on Sunday, Jerome Boger pointed to this portion of the rulebook as the reason for the flag on Jarrett:

Referee Jerome Boger told pool reporter @gregauman that the roughing the passer penalty on #Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was for “unnecessarily throwing (Tom Brady) to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/rqxyNzjd6I — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2022

We can only anticipate a similar statement following tonight’s game.