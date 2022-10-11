TikTok users have a new approach for sacking Tom Brady

Week 5 of the NFL season saw a pair of highly dubious roughing the passer penalties called, leaving football fans — and players themselves — wondering how to approach sacking the quarterback. On Monday night fans were treated to an NFL first, as Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for a penalty while sacking Derek Carr ... and with the football in his hands, having ripped it away from the quarterback on the play.

The penalty that started the national discussion occurred on Sunday, late in the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Grady Jarrett broke through the line and chased down Tom Brady from behind, but after making the sack, he was flagged.

Now, some TikTok users have an idea for how Jarrett and the Falcons should approach Brady the next time the teams square off:

The play in question still drew a flag, for failure to “read a bedtime story.”

Regarding the two plays in question, in both examples officials pointed to this portion of the NFL rulebook regarding roughing the passer:

When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (e.g., during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down or land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up the passer with the defensive player’s arms and not land on the passer with all or most of his body weight.

That was the case on Monday night, according to official Carl Cheffers after the game:

Here’s what referee Carl Cheffers told pool reporter @adamteicher about last night’s roughing the passer penalty against #Chiefs DL Chris Jones: pic.twitter.com/sDMtRCOOZZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

It was also the case with the play between Jarrett and Brady on Sunday:

NFL referee Jerome Boger to pool reporter on the roughing-the-passer penalty on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett on Bucs QB Tom Brady late in the game: "What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 9, 2022

It was reported on Tuesday that the NFL is going to “evaluate” the roughing the passer rule. While it is unlikely that they will draw inspiration from TikTok, some fans are trying a new approach to sacking Brady.