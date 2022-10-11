MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.

Verlander has been so good that even though he missed some time late in the season, the Astros still made him their #1 starter in their American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. He even closed out his regular season with five no-hit innings against a Phillies’ team that made the playoffs. However, in his first playoff start since Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, he didn’t come close to matching his regular season success.

Seattle jumped on him for a run in the first thanks to a Cal Raleigh RBI single, and followed that up by dropping three in the second. The big blow for the Mariners came on a two-RBI double by Julio Rodríguez that made it 3-0.

The J-Rod Show is on the air pic.twitter.com/VSR7Y4q6li — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 11, 2022

Verlander eventually exited the game after the Mariners added two more runs in the fourth inning. In total, the Astros’ ace allowed six earned runs on 10 hits in just four innings. The runs and hits both match his high from the regular season, which also came against the Mariners back on May 27th. He only gave up more than three earned runs in a start on just two occasions in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Mariners’ dream run in their first playoff appearance since 2001 continued as they got off to the perfect start against a normally dominant Verlander.