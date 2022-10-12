NFL Awards 2022: MVP, Rookie of the year and others coming into focus

Well folks, we’ve officially made it to a quarter of the way through the NFL season. At least I think so, 17 games makes the math weird, it would be like 4.25 games, which would’ve been like in the first quarter of the early games on Sunday, but I digress.

We love giving out awards here, because we’re a giving type of community here at SB Nation. We’ve had some great games and great teams to start the season, and giving out these quarter season awards won’t be easy. It’ll be fun to see how these change over time.

Now that we got the premise out the way, we’ll be giving out awards for MVP, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Here’s who we came up with:

Most Valuable Player

Lamar Jackson, QB Ravens

Contract year Lamar is a different breed, man. Through the first five games of the season, Jackson has played like one of the best QBs in the league, and is doing it for a team that desperately needs his offensive output, both with his arm and his legs.

Jackson is sixth in total EPA/play this season, while also running for more yards than any other Ravens ball carrier has—COMBINED. He’s always been a very good pocket passer, but now offensive coordinator Greg Roman has put Jackson under center and used more play action, while allowing Lamar to cook on early downs. He’s been both the most exciting and most valuable player this season.

Others in contention: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, QB Josh Allen, Bills, QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Coach of the Year

Nick Sirianni, Eagles

To say that the Eagles start has been impressive might be understating it. Philly is undefeated, and remains the only team in the top five of both offensive and defensive DVOA. Above all of that, they’ve found ways to win every game this season; the formula has changed every week. In Week 1, they won a shootout against Detroit, and then in Week 4 they won a defensive struggle against Jacksonville.

Of course the accumulation of talent has given Sirianni a larger margin for error, but what he’s done has been extremely impressive in his second year, in both the development of Jalen Hurts as well as the preparation of the Eagles week in and week out.

Others in Contention: Brian Daboll, Giants, Kevin O’Connell, Vikings, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins

Offensive Player of the Year

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

If I were to tell you before the season that through the first five weeks of the season the Browns would be top 10 in offensive DVOA and third in EPA per play, would you have believed me?

Well that’s where they rank through five games, and it’s largely due to Chubb and the run game. He’s first in DYAR by over 20 yards and is first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns. The effectiveness of the Browns run game is headlined by Chubb, and his ability to not only hit the home runs but consistently grind out six yards a carry is what’s keeping the Browns offense afloat, and what makes him the best running back in the league.

Others in Contention: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams, Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins, Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

Defensive Player of the Year

Fred Warner, MLB, 49ers

Ok indulge for a second. It’s been nine years since an off ball LB won defensive player of the year. In a league dominated by splash plays from pass rushers and corners, the consistent greatness of a MIKE backer has gone unnoticed.

Not anymore, I say! Fred Warner has been the best player on the best defensive unit in the league, and his value goes well beyond the eye test. Warner has 34 total tackles and one sack, but if you watch what he does on the field, his value is far beyond many pass rushers in the league. He’s tasked with guarding the entire middle of the field, and he’s so good at it that teams just don’t throw that way.

Fred Warner is 1 of 1. There are not many LBs that can match a triple crown winner on 3rd down!

pic.twitter.com/RA3su3zgik — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 4, 2022

You’re not going to find many linebackers that can do what Warner does. Should be an easy case.

Others in Contention: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Cowboys, Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Raiders, Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

This one is difficult, mainly because there haven’t been many standout rookies on the offensive side of the ball. However, Wilson is providing the most bang for a Jets team that sorely needs it.

Wilson has the second highest EPA/target on the Jets and is tied for first in yards per route run and touchdowns. His explosiveness has given offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a chess piece in the offense that can give them some explosiveness. Wilson is prime for a larger role as the season goes on.

Others in Contention: Chris Olave, WR, Saints, Breece Hall, RB, Jets, Tyler Smith, OT, Cowboys

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

It’s extremely difficult to win this award, especially when the first overall pick plays on the same defense. But Lloyd has been one of the biggest impact players in the entire league, not only racking up tackles but getting splash plays like INTs. Lloyd has 49 total tackles and 2 interceptions, and has been pivotal in the Jaguars’ defensive resurgence. He’s lined up on the edge as a blitzer, as an off ball linebacker, and in coverage running with tight ends and running backs.

Others in Contention: Sauce Gardner, CB, Jets, Travon Walker, EDGE, Jaguars, Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs

Comeback Player of the Year

Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks

Ok I’m kinda cheating here but I don’t care. Geno Smith has been one of the best QBs in the league this year—no I’m not joking, no I’m not taking any drugs. Smith is third in the league in EPA per play and first in Completion Percentage over Expectation. Smith has been a revelation for a Seahawks offense that’s been one of the leagues’ best, and better than the Broncos offense that has Russell Wilson.

I wrote earlier about why Smith’s second chance means so much to me, and the fact that he’s thriving makes it even better.

Others in Contention: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants, JK Dobbins, RB, Ravens