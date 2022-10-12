Josh Allen’s 98-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis from this angle illustrates just how hard it is to play quarterback

So you want to grow up to be a quarterback, do you?

I have often made the case that playing quarterback is the toughest thing to do in all of sports, recent roughing the passer penalties aside. Sure, Ted Williams made the case that hitting a baseball is the toughest thing to do in sports, and I have often used that line with the young baseball players I coach after they have a tough game. There are other things in the sporting world that remain unfathomable to me, such as nailing a gymnastics routine at the Olympics, ski jumping, or whatever this is:

The world shin-kicking championship is an actual thing



It reminds me of Sunday league football pic.twitter.com/AMcIm24qd3 — Padre Pat (@PadrePat3) May 7, 2020

But with respect to playing quarterback, I often describe it like this: Imagine trying to solve complex problems in the span of just a few seconds — at most — while incredibly large and powerful athletes try and put you in the hospital.

That might scratch the surface of playing quarterback.

So when I saw this angle of Josh Allen’s 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis from this past weekend, in the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, I thought it offered perhaps the best view of what it is like to actually make a read and throw from a pocket that I have seen in a long time:

Everything about this video is incredible, starting with Allen first looking at Stefon Diggs on the right side of the field before bringing his eyes to Davis, to Allen standing tall in the face of pressure from Minkah Fitzpatrick, finally to the throw to a streaking Davis, appearing first as a blur from the left side but then coming into focus 40+ yards downfield as he settles under the ball from the quarterback.

And of course, the noise from the crowd, and the near-immediate celebration from Allen as he is still on the turf, because the reaction in the stands has told him all he needs to know.

Perfection.

And a great look at what it takes to make just one play work as a quarterback in the NFL.