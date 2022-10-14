NBA Season Preview: Excitement builds in some unlikely places

After an offseason notable for the Kevin Durant trade that wasn’t, the beginning of the end of the Robert Sarver’s shameful tenure and Draymond Green throwing hands at his teammate, we’ve finally reached the point where in just a few days the 2022-23 NBA Season will begin. We’re sharing our previews of each team as told by the local writers who follow the details of each franchise closer than anyone.

We asked each site for insights on their’s team’s best, worst and most likely outcome for the season along with specific win/loss and seeding predictions. All of that data might be useful for those fans who like to wager a bit on over/under. For those who just want to see what others are looking forward to we shared what we’re most exited for going into this season.

Chris Manning at Fear the Sword is expecting the addition of Donovan Mitchell to a young and exciting roster will land the Cavaliers a fifth seed in the East. Seems legit.

Mike O’Hagan (Canis Hoopus), who covers a Minnesota Timberwolves team who also added a former Jazz star to an interesting young roster, is going even bigger with a predicted third seed in the crowded West. A bit ambitious? Probably. But Mike makes a strong case for a much improved Wolves team.

Meanwhile, Jorie Mickens at Orlando Pinstriped Post, thinks there’s plenty to be enthusiastic for with a young Magic team but realistically predicts a 13th seed. That would put Orlando near the top of the pack vying for the services of generational talent Victor Wembanyama in next summer’s NBA Draft; a loaded class that’s going to make this year’s NBA Tank Battle even bloodier than normal.

Read on to find out what our experts think will happen with the highly volatile Brooklyn Nets, a LeBron James Lakers team coming off last season’s mess and the revamped Sixers with a full season of James Harden.

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers: Silver Screen and Roll

Minnesota Timberwolves: Canis Hoopus

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn Nets: NetsDaily

Philadelphia 76ers: Liberty Ballers