The Mariners turned the most casual double-play ever in ALDS vs. Astros

The Mariners’ American League Division Series matchup against the Astros hasn’t gone great so far, as they’ve lost two late leads thanks to Yordan Alvarez home runs, and are now on the verge of elimination. In Game 3, the series shifted to Seattle and with the Mariners needing for a win, they could use a bit of good fortune. They got some thanks to a pop up and one one of the most casual looking baseball plays that you’ll see.

In the fifth inning, with Houston’s Martín Maldonado on first base after a single, José Altuve hit a light pop up to right around first base, where the Mariners’ Ty France made the catch. That became the first out of what would become a very weird and very funny double play.

After making the catch, France, while hardly even looking, reached back to apply the tag, probably mostly because that’s what baseball players are taught to do, likely not expecting anything to come of it. However, Maldonado struggled to keep his foot on the bag as he somewhat jostled for positioning with France, and was tagged out to complete the double play. Maldonado signaled in vain to the Astros’ dugout to review the play, but he was very much out. That allowed the Mariners to go from having a runner on with nobody out and the top of the Astros’ lineup set to come to the plate, to two outs with nobody on.

While it was a bit unfortunate for Houston, you are supposed to keep your foot on the base for a reason. It is baseball after all.