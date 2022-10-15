Tennessee takes down Alabama, and their fans take the goalposts to the bars

It what will likely end up as the most thrilling game of the college football season, Tennessee knocked off Alabama in a matchup of two of the top ten teams in the nation, with the Volunteers converting a field goal on the game’s final play to give Tennessee the 52-49 victory.

The Volunteers built an early lead, and when Princeton Fant plunged in from two yards out, Tennessee led the Crimson Tide by 28-10 early in the second quarter. But Bryce Young and Alabama would not go down without a fight, and the visitors stormed back, eventually tying the game early in the second half on a touchdown run from Jahmyr Gibbs to knot the score at 28.

That began a back-and-forth second half, culminating in the game’s final play. The 40-yard field goal from kicker Chase McGrath, that knuckled through the uprights, touched off a celebration that began at Neyland Stadium, and is sure to continue well into the night, and perhaps beyond, on campus.

What will be along for the ride as the Volunteers and their fans celebrate a historic win over Alabama?

The goalposts.

Shortly after the game-winning field goal, Volunteers fans stormed the field, in one of the most impressive field storms in recent college football history:

Off in the distance, you can see the goalposts starting to sway. They would not be upright for long, and soon were on their way out of the stadium:

Oh my gawd they're taking the goalposts home

Yes, there certainly was a plan:

The plan? To take the goalposts clear out of Neyland Stadium. That goal was quickly achieved:

The goalposts have exited Neyland

The official Tennessee football social media account provided an update as well:

THE GOALPOSTS HAVE LEFT THE BUILDING

Where are they headed? To the next stop in what is sure to be a week-long party:

They just came down Cumberland Ave

THE GOAL POST IS ON THE STRIP.



I repeat.



THE GOAL POST IS ON THE STRIP.

I repeat.

THE GOAL POST IS ON THE STRIP. #GBO #Tennessee

Other social media users quickly provided updates on the journey the goalposts were taking:

My friend sent me this!

Beyond the rankings of the two teams entering Saturday, and what was at stake, the game was also notable for what Tennessee was able to do on offense against Alabama:

Alabama allowed 52 points, its most in any game since 1907 against Sewanee (54 points)

Tennessee’s win also perhaps offered a “Heisman Moment” for quarterback Hendon Hooker, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and 5 touchdowns, along with an interception. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was on the other end of all 5 of those scores, as Hyatt caught 6 passes for 207 yards and 5 scores.

But the aftermath of the victory will likely be remembered for the goalposts’ night on the town.