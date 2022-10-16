Tony Romo predicted the exact score of Chiefs-Bills in the first quarter

Since joining the CBS broadcast booth, quarterback-turned-analyst Tony Romo has provided football fans with his unique perspective on the game. Over his years alongside Jim Nantz, Romo has broken down the game on the fly each Sunday, highlighting coverages, route concepts, what a quarterback is reading, and more.

For example, during the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots a few years ago, Romo in real-time broke down how the Patriots were attacking the Kansas City defense, along with what Tom Brady would be looking at and reading as New England put together a game-winning drive in overtime.

On Sunday he went above and beyond. During the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Romo offered a prediction regarding the final score. His prediction flew in the face of the high-scoring affair most were expecting in this rematch of last year’s thrilling AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

But Romo absolutely nailed it:

"This is not going to be a high-scoring game, Jim. ...This is going to be a 24-20 type of a game." Tony Romo called the exact Bills-Chiefs score in the first quarter of that game. pic.twitter.com/kLmA89gVYA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2022

While it is true that Romo did not pick a winner, nailing the score is pretty impressive, given the two offenses that were on display Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field.

The Bills emerged victorious, getting a bit of revenge over last year’s loss in the playoffs. But given the talent of these two teams, it is likely they will see each other again.

Perhaps Romo will nail the score prediction during that game as well.