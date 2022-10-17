Mike Gesicki promises to retire his unseasoned Griddy

Our long national nightmare might be over.

The growth of the Griddy, from the fields of Baton Rouge to the NFL and beyond, has been well documented. While first a staple on the sidelines and in the end zones during LSU’s run to a national championship, the celebration has gone global, with Kirk Cousins doing the Griddy as he exited the field in the wake of the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the New Orleans Saints.

It has also gone beyond the football fields, as you can now see the Griddy in Madden, on 12U baseball fields, or in the street on a Tuesday afternoon as middle school kids play touch football before dinner.

The Griddy is now everywhere.

Including in South Beach, where Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has twice this season offered his own version of the Griddy. But in the wake of his effort this past Sunday, in Miami’s loss to Cousins and the Vikings, the Gesicki Griddy might be no more.

The tight end first hit the Griddy back in Week 2, but this effort looked more like the Roadrunner racing away from Wile E. Coyote than anything else:

In the wake of that display, Gesicki was immediately roasted online, and at home, as the tight end admitted later that his wife made him promise not to embarrass her ever again:

Mike Gesicki said his wife's reaction to his Griddy: "She was not proud. She told me never to embarrass her like that again." — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 3, 2022

While some might view that as a reason never to try again, Gesicki took that as a challenge.

To improve his form.

So when Gesicki scored on Sunday against the Vikings, it was time to show off the hard work:

To be fair, this was an improvement over the Roadrunner display against the Ravens, but the roasting still followed. First it was Robert Griffin III, who called the effort “unseasoned:”

Somebody STOP THIS MAN and his unseasoned Griddy pic.twitter.com/tFrHJFDcdi — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 16, 2022

And then it was Ja’Marr Chase, of that LSU team, who chimed in:

That prompted Gesicki to finally concede defeat:

I promise i’m done. I’ll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out. https://t.co/uS2UYd3qN1 — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) October 16, 2022

Still, it looks like the Gesicki Griddy will at least be featured at home, perhaps to the continued embarrassment of Gesicki’s loved ones.