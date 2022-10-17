This mountain climber fought off a bear, and the video is terrifying

The entire concept of mountain climbing is just terrifying outside of a dedicated climbing gym. When you add in a bear jumping and trying to rip you apart — no thanks.

This mountain climber fighting off this bear is WILD!!!! pic.twitter.com/1XEohWioaP — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 17, 2022

We don’t know what precipitated the bear attack, but this is the worst time to be stuck in this situation. Bears are getting their final feedings in ahead of hibernation, and honestly, this looks like a smaller-than-average bear — which means it’s hungry. I’m not saying it planned to eat this human, but I’m also not-not saying it.

While there’s no doubt it’s great the human survived, I honestly feel a little bad for the bear. It’s got to go back to its bear friends and claim it fought “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones, and not a spindly, sinuous mountain climber. The other bears will doubt whether the story is true, there will be rumors, and then one day a bear will spot the climber and know this bear just had no fight in it.

That’s got to be confidence destroying for a bear.