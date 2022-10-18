Chase Daniel went to his second job after the Chargers’ overtime win

In the modern gig economy, it is not uncommon for people to work two, or more, jobs. Perhaps they have a more traditional 9-5 job, and work nights and weekends in another role. For many in the sports media world that might be their situation, as they try and carve out a name for themselves in a difficult industry using whatever spare time they can find.

That is exactly what one new member of the sports media industry is doing, although his day-to-day job is a little different, as his primary job is backing up Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

We are talking about veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who signed on with the NFL Network this season to provide commentary and analysis after Monday Night Football games on the network’s show NFL GameDay Final. With the Chargers based in Los Angeles, along with the NFL Network, Daniel’s years of experience in the league seemed a perfect fit for the role.

However, things were a little tricky this week. After all, Daniel and the Chargers were playing on Monday night, as they squared off with Russell Wilson and the visiting Denver Broncos. Which meant that once the game ended — a game that went into overtime — while Daniel’s teammates were starting to unwind, he was starting his second job.

Daniel’s night began alongside Herbert, warming up before taking on the Broncos:

Ahead of their MNF showdown vs the Broncos, Justin Herbert warming up with @nflnetwork analyst (& Chargers QB ) @ChaseDaniel pic.twitter.com/RP2qvJiWfx — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 17, 2022

Then once the game ended, with the Chargers pulling out the win in overtime, it was time to get to his second gig.

That meant making the walk from the stadium to the studios after the Chargers’ win:

.@ChaseDaniel is on his way to join the show pic.twitter.com/sQ4iSj9JeL — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 18, 2022

Daniel then hopped on set to provide his analysis, even referencing the swarms of midges the Chargers faced last week when taking on the Cleveland Browns:

"We feel good about where we are at right now as a team."@ChaseDaniel speaks to the resilience of the @chargers after picking up their 3rd straight win. pic.twitter.com/WMBeHgyqxL — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 18, 2022

Interestingly enough, this is not the only time the Chargers play on Monday Night Football. In Week 16, Los Angeles will be on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts, meaning Daniel will again face a long night as he handles the second of his two jobs.

There is the old adage that states “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Right now, Daniel seems to be living a double-dose of that dream.