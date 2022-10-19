Alabama fans are accusing a ref of cheering for a Tennessee touchdown

Folks, the world is ending.

Alabama lost a football game to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. Despite Tennessee throwing the ball all over the field (WR Jalin Hyatt had FIVE touchdowns), penalties continued to be the main culprit for the Tide. Seventeen (17!) Alabama penalties occurred on Saturday, the third time the Crimson Tide went over 10 penalties in a game this season.

Not long after the game, Alabama fans created their own theory about the outcome of the game.

Did the head referee during the Alabama/Tennessee game celebrate a Tennessee touchdown?



You be the judge pic.twitter.com/YDQcddV8uH — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) October 18, 2022

Look I’m no expert on the human body and psychological responses, but if some Alabama fan wants to hypothesize I’m not stopping them.

This is incredibly hilarious behavior from a fanbase that for pretty much my entire conscious life has been very good at the sport we call college football. I’ve been made aware that Alabama fans can be nasty when they actually consistently lose, but if this is anything we get in the possible future, I don’t want it at all.

I can’t wrap my head around the idea of an Alabama fan sitting there, watching the replay after the game and consciously thinking, “YES! THE REFS ARE AT FAULT!” Actually, yeah I can definitely see that happening.

Remember how I haven’t seen a truly bad Alabama team in my life? Well apparently those existed, and poor old Bill Curry was on the receiving end of their wrath. In 1988, Curry was the coach who unfortunately lost to Ole Miss 22-12. This resulted in a BRICK being thrown through his office window. When Bama fans lose, normally this type of thing happens.

I for one am not excited for the intersection of deep web ref theories and Alabama, and I don’t think most people are ready for it either.