Micah Parsons lost in Madden due to a glitch, just like the rest of us

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has already become on of the league’s best defenders. His combination of awareness, physical tools and versatility have made him a critical cog in the middle of Dan Quinn’s defense down in Dallas. They have also made him a Defensive Player of the Year candidate through the first weeks of the NFL season.

What does a Defensive Player of the Year candidate do to unwind? Play Madden of course. However, Parsons recently found out something that Madden players have been griping about for years: The game has its share of glitches.

It cost Parsons in a big game, and the linebacker is not happy about it. He took to social media with a clip of the play and pleaded with game developers to fix the glitch:

Like are we serious madden ? This how I lose my bowl! With glitches!!! Please fix and patch this ! @EAMaddenNFL @EASPORTS_MUT this is bad! pic.twitter.com/kp6BbXNUcr — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 20, 2022

Tackling Michael Vick was hard, both on the field and in Madden. I’m old enough to remember when Vick in Madden 04 was basically unstoppable. But as you can see in the above clip from Parson’s game — a Super Bowl nonetheless — a defender has a clear shot at tackling Vick for about 20 yards, and nothing happens.

Not only that, you can see other defenders just continue to sprint away from Vick. As defenders tend to do on Sundays ...

After posting the clip, other Madden users griped about their own frustration with the game.

lol, they at least stayed in their zone coverage https://t.co/F83b5gkGRM — the book of godzillo (@godzillotweets) October 20, 2022

It’s 2022 and we still don’t have a football video game we’re the AI recognizes run, those guys just keep dropping @EASPORTS You better fix this by College Football https://t.co/GATuHRYXfZ — Coach_Lake (@JamesLake989) October 20, 2022

They talkin bout skill issue. Do u not see the whole defense STILL IN COVERAGE https://t.co/Usbk2fFKEW — ✞ 尺ᗴᗴᗰ ω︎✺Իℓᖱ ⟒ (@playboiKarti17) October 20, 2022

lol. Maybe EA will listen now that actual NFL players are speaking on the state of the game. https://t.co/VzM5yKyblj — Christopher (@_NEPlaybook) October 20, 2022

Other users made the case that there was still another half to play, and Parsons had time to come back. While fair, it does ignore the fact that on the play in question, you had players sprinting away from Vick, sticking in coverage while the ball-carrier was some 40 yards downfield.

I have to say, I’m with Parsons on this one. The last time I was frustrated to the point of anger over a video game was this summer, dealing with Malenia in Elden Ring. Seeing this makes me think I should leave Madden alone for a bit ...