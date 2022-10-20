What to watch during Thursday’s Sports Equinox

What a difference a week makes.

Last weeks, as sports fans were preparing to watch the Washington Commanders take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, we were doing our best to offer alternative options for our readers.

This Thursday, however, is something completely different.

As pointed out by ESPN’s Field Yates, October 20th offers something for all sports fans. How? It is just the 26th “Sports Equinox” in history, as all four major sports leagues are in action. Fans can watch playoff baseball, NFL football, and early-season games in the NHL and NBA.

That’s not all! There is also college football, MLS playoffs, and more.

Here is everything at your disposal tonight on what could be an epic night of sports.

Game 2 of the ALCS is set for tonight between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. The Astros took Game 1 by a final score of 4-2, setting the stage for a critical Game 2 before the series shifts to New York. Luis Severino is on the bump tonight for the Yankees, while Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET, with coverage on TBS.

NFL Thursday Night Football

We get it, Thursday night games this season have been a dull affair. Remember, we tried to warn you last week. Tonight’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints could be more of the same, as the teams enter with matching 2-4 records. But Arizona does get DeAndre Hopkins back tonight after his suspension, and he seems ready:

DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK. pic.twitter.com/hHGzyaQ7Mq — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 20, 2022

If you need a primer on how to watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, you are in luck!

NHL Regular Season

The NHL regular season is underway, with 12 games on Thursday night. The slate of games includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The other 11 games are all on ESPN+ or through the NHL Power Play package. You can find the Thursday night slate of games here.

NBA Regular Season

While Thursday offers a light NBA schedule, there are still two games worth keeping an eye on, if not watching fully depending on your rooting interests. A big early-season tilt in the Eastern Conference tips off early Thursday night, with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. This is the season-opener for Milwaukee, while Philadelphia enters with a 0-1 record after Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Then later in the night, the crosstown rivals square off when the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers enter tonight with an 0-1 record after falling to the Golden State Warriors on opening night, which this is the first game of the season for the Clippers. Coverage starts at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

MLS Playoffs

The Audi MLS Cup playoffs are into the Conference Semifinals, with a pair of games on Thursday night. The Eastern Conference Semifinals kick off first, with the top-seeded Philadelphia Union hosting the FC Cincinnati, the fifth seed. Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1/ESPN Deportes.

Then later on Thursday night, the Western Conference Semifinals get underway, with Los Angeles Football club taking on the LA Galaxy in a rivalry termed “El Trafico.” That match gets underway at 10:00 p.m. ET on FS1/ESPN Deportes.

College Football

There are also two college football games tonight at the FBS level. On ESPN Georgia Tech plays host to Virginia in an ACC clash as the Yellow Jackets look to try and keep pace with North Carolina in the ACC Coastal Division. Georgia Tech is 3-3 on the season, while the Cavaliers enter with a disappointing 2-4 record. That game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Then two Sun Belt teams are in action, as South Alabama plays host to Troy in this meeting of conference, and geographic, rivals. There is a lot on the line in this year’s “Battle for the Belt,” as South Alabama enters Thursday night with a 5-1 record overall, and a 2-0 conference record. That puts the Jaguars atop the Sun Belt’s West Division, but the Trojans are right behind, as Troy enters with a 5-2 record, 3-1 in the conference. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

This game will go a long way towards determining who will represent the West Division in the conference championship game.

So there you have it, an epic night of sports indeed. Do your best to watch as much as you can.