Boston Bruins pay tribute to Taylor Swift’s new album in hilarious TikTok

When Taylor Swift drops a new album, the world tends to hit the pause button, and then slowly pay tribute as fans work their way through each track.

The sports world is no exception.

Swift released a teaser trailer for her new album Midnights before the third quarter of Thursday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints — leading to some confusion from fans regarding when to tune into the game — but the tie-ins between the sporting world and the new release did not stop there. Following its release, Midnights is already being discussed all over the media world, with Swift’s legions of fans discussing their favorite tracks and debating the meaning behind each song.

And sports teams are paying tribute on social media.

Perhaps the best example comes from the Boston Bruins, who put together this incredible video on TikTok after Midnights dropped:

The track in question is Maroon, which is fueling a lot of the speculation in the wake of the release of Midnights. Some fans believe the song is about Swift’s prior relationship with Jake Gyllenhall, while others think it could be a reference to Harry Styles. Even more fans believe the song shows her personal growth, a nod to her album Red, released ten years ago.

(Honestly, that’s where I am leaning. Red to maroon or something like that ... but I digress.)

Whatever you believe, the performance from the Bruins players in this above video is worthy of praise, as they truly get into the spirit. And full credit to Elaine Cavalieri, who puts together social media content for the team, for putting this together.