Tress Way shaping up to be a bright spot for the Washington Commanders

Here at SB Nation, we are all about bright spots and silver linings.

So we are here for you right now, Washington Commanders fans.

Look, we know it has been a tough few months. Investigations into owner Daniel Snyder are swirling around the organization. ESPN is out with explosive reporting into the owner and how he is trying to maintain control over the organization. The head coach pointed to the quarterback position as the reason that the rest of the NFC East is pulling away from the Commanders, before walking those comments back. That quarterback, Carson Wentz, is now sidelined with a fractured finger. A fan of the team who won a 50/50 raffle recently tried to deposit the check from the team, and it bounced.

Oh, and former players such as Chris Cooley are avoiding ceremonies in their honor, trying to distance themselves from the organization.

But at least the team has Tress Way as their punter. The veteran Commanders special teamer unleashed this picture-perfect punt in the first half:

Arguably, this was the best play of the entire first half.

There has not been a lot of offense so far Sunday at FedEx Field, as the Commanders trailed the Green Bay Packers 14-10 at the half. Taylor Heinicke, starting in place of Wentz, completed just 7 of 17 passes in the first half for 40 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception, for an NFL Passer Rating of just 44.0. Things could have been worse, but a Heinicke fumble that was returned for a touchdown was nullified due to a penalty.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he completed just 8 of 14 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, for an NFL Passer Rating of 87.2 in the first half. According to the FOX broadcast team, the 87 combined passing yards from the two quarterbacks was the lowest in any game this season.

So while a bad few weeks looks like it could continue in Washington, at least they have Way.