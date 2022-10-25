Mike Evans wasn’t signing an autograph for a ref, he was setting up golf lessons

NFL wide receivers: They’re just like us!

They need help with their golf game.

As anyone who has ever struggled with golf, whether it is with the driver off the tee, their irons, their short game, or even the flat stick, finding an answer to those problems can be a time-consuming effort. And as we all know, lessons from a professional are the only solution.

Those new sticks on sale you just saw while walking through Dick’s? Those are not going to fix your problems. That brand-new training gadget you found while scrolling Instagram in the middle of the night? That is not the answer either.

Apparently, this is a situation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is living through as well.

While the Buccaneers as struggling on the field, Evans is apparently looking for help off it. After Sunday’s shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers, Evans was spotted walking towards the locker room chatting with officials, and it appeared that he was signing an autograph:

The NFL is reviewing the incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, I’m told.



The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.” pic.twitter.com/2suFfK3MWL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

The NFL has finished their review of the incident and, it turns out, Evans was looking for help with his golf game.

Full story: #Bucs WR Mike Evans and side judge Jeff Lamberth both went to Texas A&M, and Lamberth was getting Evans’ phone number to pass it along to a golf pro to give Evans lessons, per sources. Lamberth didn’t have paper, so he borrowed it from another official. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

Mike Evans confirms that he was NOT signing an autograph for a ref on Sunday. Says the conversation was about golf. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 25, 2022

In the wake of the investigation, and their findings, the NFL is not going to impose discipline. However, the involved officials have been “ ... reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety ...”

The NFL said in its statement that both Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter “have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday…”



In other words: Bad look. No discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2022

Perhaps the bigger question facing Evans?

When he will be able to put those lessons to use.

The Buccaneers are struggling right now, sitting at 3-4 as they prepare to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on a short week. We have seen Brady-led teams pull themselves out of similar situations, whether during the 2014 season while Brady was under center for the New England Patriots, or during the 2020 season when the Buccaneers hit their bye week with a 7-5 record, facing questions about their offense.

Both teams went on to win the Super Bowl.

Could the Buccaneers enjoy a similar turnaround? Only time will tell. But if they do, those golf lessons for Evans will have to wait.