 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Mike Vrabel and Ben Jones remind us what it takes to win in the NFL

The Titans coach shares an incredible moment with his center after Sunday’s win

By Mark Schofield
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Football is a tough collision sport, a demanding game that asks the ultimate from those who put on the pads.

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones, along with their head coach Mike Vrabel, offered us another reminder of that fact this week.

Jones battled through a leg injury during the Titans’ 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, staying in the game to help Tennessee salt away the victory. On this run from the fourth quarter, you can see Jones driving the pile along with running back Derrick Henry, almost willing Henry to the first down:

After the play, you can see the emotion from Jones as well, as the center gives a fist pump and more to celebrate the fresh set of downs, as the Titans work the clock.

His coach certainly noticed. Vrabel was caught on camera in the tunnel following the win, embracing his center and fighting back tears in the moment:

On Monday, Vrabel discussed the moment when meeting with the media:

I don’t think people realize ... the toll that this game takes and what it can give you, but also what it can take away from you,. They put a lot in and they compete and it’s violent. I’ve just really got a lot of respect for the majority of these guys that are finding ways no matter what each and every week. They’re far less than 100%, during the game. Things come up and they get evaluated and you can just tell that it means a lot to them.

Later in the week, Jones himself talked about the moment with his coach, and discussed their shared past, as well:

“We’ve been through a lot together, from family stuff for me, to him always being there if I need him.” Jones said. “He cares about us and it’s a family here, we’re not just X’s and O’s to him. He truly cares about us.”

Vrabel’s own NFL experience — he played 14 seasons in the league, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots — gives him first-hand experience with what playing in the league does to a player. As well as what it demands from you. After all, Vrabel has been on the other end of moments like this between a player, and his coach:

Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots Vs. Carolina Panthers Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This moment between a coach and his center is a reminder to us all just what it takes to play, and win, in the NFL.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...