Thick king Tommy Brown is a perfect choice for the first NIL underwear model in college football

The Name, Image and Likeness rules and regulations created by the NCAA have opened up a whole new world of sponsorship opportunities for college athletes. One perfect example came via Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, and his commercial for SOS Heating and Cooling. NIL rules have also opened up incredible opportunities for female college athletes.

The latest NIL deal, however, might be absolutely perfect.

For college football has its first NIL underwear model.

Offensive lineman Tommy Brown, from Colorado. Brown signed a deal with Shinesty to promote their line of underwear. In particular, well, let’s hear from Ben Lauderdale, the company’s Creative Director:

Why pick an offensive lineman instead of a flashier position like a QB or wide receiver? Simple. On the field, Tommy protects the quarterback from sacks. Off the field, Tommy protects his own sack with Shinesty’s Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear.

Brown, who began his college career at Alabama, had this to say about the partnership:

“When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid,” Brown said. “As a college football player, I’m already used to millions of people seeing me in pants that leave nothing to the imagination. Might as well make some money while I’m at it.”

In the announcement, Brown elaborated on how this was not exactly a dream of his, but a dream of someone’s. “Well, it wasn’t really MY dream, but I’m sure someone dreamt of modeling underwear for a company, and now their dream has come true for me.”

Some of the first photos for the campaign have been released, and you can see Brown in what looks to be a tuxedo-themed pair of underwear, eating spaghetti with another model in perhaps an homage to ‘Lady and the Tramp,’ and more:

Colorado offensive lineman Tommy Brown signs with @Shinesty, becoming the first ever college football NIL underwear model.



"When you have a body this good, you deserve to be paid," Brown said.



Yes, that's a real quote. pic.twitter.com/EIyXIako4r — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) October 28, 2022

Following a few seasons at Alabama, Brown transferred to Colorado this season as a graduate. He has started seven games at right guard for the Buffaloes, helping to solidify an offensive line that struggle the previous season. Colorado offensive line coach Mike Sanford points to Brown’s contributions as a reason for that unit’s success this year:

“Tommy has graded out really well each and every game,” offensive coordinator Mike Sanford said recently. “For him to come off the (knee) injury that he had, the initial prognosis for Tommy was that he probably wouldn’t be ready until conference play. For him to have played this many reps in games 1-3, now he’s probably kind of getting into his stride a little bit. He’s just a really smart football player. He grades out consistently at the top of the group of the offensive line.”

Now he has the perfect endorsement deal to match.