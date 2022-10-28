Things James Harrison could push

James Harrison is 44 years old, and is now retired but used to be the strongest football player I’ve ever seen play with my own two eyes.

Now he’s the strongest person I’ve ever seen with my own two eyes.

This is a sled at some workout facility unknown to man because you probably have to lift the Earth’s crust to get there, but that’s not the point. Harrison is pushing 42 45-pound plates plus the bar for TEN YARDS.

That’s absurd in so many ways (pushing that much weight for what seems to be ten yards is wild) but in totality, his trainer said that was 1,960 pounds.

1,960.

Yeah.

So we at SB Nation tried to find out the equivalent of 1,960 pounds just as a reference point, for comparison purposes.

Not only could he push P, he could push the entire alphabet. —J.P. Acosta

James Harrison could push Sisyphus’ boulder.—Mark Schofield

A reindeer weighs 365 pounds. James Harrison could push Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen and Rudolph.—J.P. Acosta

James Harrison could push the entire Cleveland Browns starting offensive line.—J.P. Acosta

James Harrison could push a fishing boat.—J.P. Acosta

James Harrison could push two polar bears.—J.P. Acosta

James Harrison could push the Leaning Tower of Pisa back in place.—J.P. Acosta

James Harrison could push 8.9 Kenny Picketts, which probably still isn’t enough Picketts to help the Steelers offense. — David Fucillo

James Harrison could push a moose.—J.P. Acosta

He could push the Fire Giant off the cliff in Elden Ring — Mark Schofield

He could push the toothpaste back into the tube — Mark Schofield

He could have pushed the Ever Given when it got stuck in the Suez Canal. — Mark Schofield

James Harrison could push Bikini Bottom somewhere else.—J.P. Acosta

James Harrison could push Franky from One Piece.—J.P. Acosta