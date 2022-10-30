Elijah Moore is still unhappy over a lack of targets from Zach Wilson as the trade deadline looms

The situation between wide receiver Elijah Moore and the New York Jets seems to be getting worse, not better.

And with Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline looming, this could be reaching a head sooner rather than later.

Against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Moore was targeted just once in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots, and the receiver was held without a catch. After the game, Moore was asked about an apparent lack of chemistry between himself and quarterback Zach Wilson, and his answer was telling: “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

This is just the latest incident in the ongoing saga between the receiver and his team. Moore has just 16 receptions this season on 29 targets, for 203 yards. He has been held out of the end zone this season.

Following New York’s win over the Green Bay Packers, Moore took to social media to discuss the fact that he was not targeted a single time in that game. He later tweeted support for his teammates, before pulling both tweets down from Twitter.

On the Monday following the win over the Packers, Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated that he had spoken with the receiver, and expressed support for Moore and his high character:

Robert Saleh on Elijah Moore's comments:



"We've had a conversation; he's fine. ... He's a competitive young man."



Saleh then went into the "contribution" factor, in regards to statistical production not representing the only piece of contribution. EM "meant no harm." #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) October 17, 2022

If Jets fans were hoping that was going to be the end of the story, they would be disappointed days later. That is when it was reported that Moore requested a trade from the Jets. The request apparently came after an “outburst” from Moore during practice, when he aired out his frustrations in the Jets’ offense to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as well as Saleh:

Moore had an “uncharacteristic outburst” before practice on Thursday that surprised teammates and angered coaches, sources said. This led to a discussion with both offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and head coach Robert Saleh. The three decided it would be best if Moore left the facility for a personal day. The thought was that Moore would spend time with his family and calm down. The three would reconvene on Friday to figure out how best to get Moore going. Instead, Moore requested a trade.

Saleh addressed the situation the Friday before the Jets took on the Denver Broncos, saying this about his receiver:

It could be (a selfish act). You could view it a million ways. You could view it however you want. It’s not for me. Just knowing the individual and knowing what he wants, he wants to contribute. He’s a competitive kid. He’s a competitive man. He wants, he feels like he can do more within the offense to help us cross the goal line. To me, that’s admirable.

Saleh also made the decision to sideline Moore for that game against Denver. “In my view — whether we agree or not, it doesn’t matter — to ask him to play a football game with where is from a mental standpoint wouldn’t be fair to him in my opinion,” Saleh said. “But that’s strictly my decision.”

Moore returned to the Jets active roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but his lack of usage against New England — coupled with his post-game comments regarding Wilson — are not likely to decrease tensions in New York.

With Tuesday’s trade deadline looming — and plenty of teams looking for receiver help — Moore’s status with the Jets is certainly something to monitor.