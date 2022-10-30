Max Verstappen now has the single-season record for F1 victories

Max Verstappen’s magical 2022 F1 season continued on Sunday, with a win in the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen already secured his second-straight F1 world championship with his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, and his win at last week’s United Grand Prix secured the Constructors’ Cup for Red Bull, breaking an eight-year run of titles for Mercedes.

But with his win in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, Verstappen set a bit of F1 history. The victory was Verstappen’s 14th of the season, moving him into sole possession of the most wins from a driver in a single season. Prior to the win in Mexico, Verstappen was tied with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season. Schumacher won 13 races for Ferrari back in 2004, when he won the world title, while Vettel won his 13 races during the 2011 season, when he became the youngest driver to win back-to-back championships.

Verstappen was strong all week in Mexico, starting on the pole for the Grand Prix by holding off the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Verstappen began Sunday’s race in strong fashion, building a lead over Hamilton as the race wore on, but as he did, the soft tires Verstappen used at the start began to wear as well.

Verstappen eventually came in to pit road to switch his tires, and came back out in third posi

LAP 26/71



Verstappen now comes in and also switches to mediums



It's a slick stop by Red Bull and Max is back out on track in P3 #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/EUn5ZrF1Aw — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022

Eventually, however, the rest of the teams cycled through pit stops, and Verstappen found himself back in the lead, where he would stay. His dominant performance ended with him setting history:

Simply unstoppable!@Max33Verstappen makes it an extraordinary FOURTEEN wins in 2022, breaking the record for the most wins in a season#2TheMax #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/TE7mOJ9o4b — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022

Verstappen was not the only Red Bull driver on the podium. Hamilton finished in second behind Verstappen, but hometown hero Sergio Pérez finished in third, to the delight of the crowd at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Just two races remain on the F1 schedule this season. Up first is the Brazilian Grand Prix in two weeks, followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi. That gives Verstappen two more chances to add to his new F1 record:

World champion @Max33Verstappen surpasses Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season#2TheMax #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/cc1HyAJfcG — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022

Verstappen finished second in Brazil last season, and secured his first F1 title in controversial fashion by winning last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.