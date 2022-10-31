The best Halloween costumes from pro athletes in 2022

It’s probably no surprise that professional athletes love Halloween. Instead of going to a boring job like the rest of us, they get to play a kids’ game for work, and they get to dress up in a little costume every time they take the court or field or ice, too.
SB Nation published a list of elite Halloween costume suggestions last week, but so far no athlete has taken our advice. That’s okay, because athletes rocked some pretty great costumes this year anyway.
We will update this post as more costumes come in. In the meantime, scroll through some athlete Halloween costumes from 2018. Here are the best costumes we’ve seen from pro athletes in 2022 so far.
Grant Williams’ Batman costume won sports Halloween 2022
absolutely obsessed with grant williams showing up to tonight’s game wearing a halloween costume, playing the game, and then putting it back on after so he could do his entire postgame presser in character pic.twitter.com/ShcNhqB1JQ— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) October 31, 2022
Absolutely love how committed to the bit Grant Williams is here. I also love how Jayson Tatum completely roasted him:
Grant being Grant...— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 31, 2022
Tatum: Wtf are you doing!? @Grant2Will @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/j8WzACgP9r
CJ Mosley is Bane
Only way this could get better is if the Jets were playing in Pittsburgh.
#Jets LB CJ Mosley ran out of the tunnel today rocking a bane mask.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2022
Pretty awesome.
(via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/fVzBpZt2m0
A’ja Wilson is every Scooby Doo character
She crushed this.
Jerry Jones dressed up as a blind ref
What was he thinking with this one? Pretty offensive.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the epic troll Halloween costume. A blind ref.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 30, 2022
Hope @nfl has a sense of humor pic.twitter.com/WkZyjmDj1J
Jason Kelce rocks a Batman mask
NO ROBINS ON THIS TEAM@JasonKelce | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/XvWan73mHR— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2022
John Wall is Martin Lawrence in ‘Blue Streak’
“Hot pizza coming through‼️”— John Wall (@JohnWall) October 31, 2022
Happy Wall-O-Ween #Bluestreak pic.twitter.com/YRNSvk8l3z
Pascal Siakam is 50 Cent
This is excellent. Gen Z will never know how big 50 Cent was back in the day.
Lane Johnson dressed up as Jason Kelce
.@LaneJohnson65 dressed up as @JasonKelce for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/nVUDEdVDU9— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
Stefanie Dolson is Cruella de Vil
