 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

The endless Aaron Judge cut-ins at least led to some funny memes

With Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris over, teams are having some fun

By Mark Schofield
/ new
MLB: Game Two-New York Yankees at Texas Rangers Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans lost their patience last Saturday as ESPN and ABC continued to cut into college football games to show New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, as the outfielder continued his pursuit of the American League single-season home run record. Time and again, games were interrupted and put into a split-screen as Judge was walked by the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, college football fans, and even some teams are having some fun with the cut-ins themselves on social media.

One of the more popular memes floating around social media the past few days takes famous plays in college football history, but drops in a Judge at-bat right at the critical moment:

Soon, fans of other sports got in on the action:

One baseball fan even cut into a Judge at-bat:

Another baseball fan entered the debate over who is the real single-season home run leader by cutting into an at-bat from Barry Bonds:

A personal favorite of mine was this, featuring Judge cutting into Al Michaels as the legendary announcer called the 1980 U.S. Mens Hockey Team as they upset the Soviet Union in Lake Placid:

We even got to see a college lacrosse highlight, as Judge interrupts Duke’s run to a national championship:

The latest group to join the trend? College football teams themselves. Tulane was one of the teams whose games were interrupted with the cut-ins, so the Green Wave social media account teased a new uniform on social media Wednesday, with a Judge-related twist:

Then there is Kansas football, which as you know is fun again. The Jayhawks are 5-0, are ranked for the first time in what seems like forever, and host TCU this weekend in a battle of Top 20 teams. Even ESPN College Gameday will be in town for the weekend.

The Jayhawks turned this meme on its head Wednesday:

The Judge cut-ins might have frustrated sports fans of all types, but at least they provided some good new memes.

Next Up In MLB

Loading comments...