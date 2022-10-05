The endless Aaron Judge cut-ins at least led to some funny memes

College football fans lost their patience last Saturday as ESPN and ABC continued to cut into college football games to show New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, as the outfielder continued his pursuit of the American League single-season home run record. Time and again, games were interrupted and put into a split-screen as Judge was walked by the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, college football fans, and even some teams are having some fun with the cut-ins themselves on social media.

One of the more popular memes floating around social media the past few days takes famous plays in college football history, but drops in a Judge at-bat right at the critical moment:

Trouble with the snap but Aaron Judge has 61 homeruns pic.twitter.com/g7CokPmImk — Justin⚡️ (@SPARTANWRLD_) October 4, 2022

Texas wins the national championship but Aaron Judge is chasing 62 home runs pic.twitter.com/wYftZY8gfh — Chan (@CjMumme) October 4, 2022

Auburn wins the Iron Bowl after running the missed field goal back, but Aaron Judge is chasing 62 home runs pic.twitter.com/a86Lrlxs7A — Jackson (@JacksonAAaron1) October 4, 2022

Soon, fans of other sports got in on the action:

Patriots complete the 28-3 comeback in SB51 but Aaron Judge is chasing 62 home runs pic.twitter.com/wH9uri3OPO — (@celticshive) October 4, 2022

Malcolm Butler picks off Russell Wilson at the goal line to win the Super Bowl for the Patriots but Aaron Judge is chasing 62 home runs pic.twitter.com/xES1Dmo2yo — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) October 4, 2022

Patrick Mahomes being the best football player on the planet but Aaron Judge is chasing home run number 62 pic.twitter.com/j1jhQXKF5K — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) October 4, 2022

Leon KOs Usman but Aaron Judge is at bat chasing 62 homeruns pic.twitter.com/W137VHuaF9 — Conner Burks (@connerburks) October 4, 2022

One baseball fan even cut into a Judge at-bat:

When Aaron Judge is about to hit a three-run walk off homer but Aaron Judge is chasing home run number 62#AaronJudge pic.twitter.com/v6HXzzZoaZ — Pretty Bird (@Billyfrom4C) October 4, 2022

Another baseball fan entered the debate over who is the real single-season home run leader by cutting into an at-bat from Barry Bonds:

Barry Bonds is chasing the All-Time Home Run Record but Aaron Judge is chasing 62 Homers

pic.twitter.com/60gVgikf9Q — Bet The Bases (@betthebases) October 4, 2022

A personal favorite of mine was this, featuring Judge cutting into Al Michaels as the legendary announcer called the 1980 U.S. Mens Hockey Team as they upset the Soviet Union in Lake Placid:

Miracle on ice but Aaron Judge is chasing 62 home runs. pic.twitter.com/s6nJrCC7FP — James the GM/HC (@autch14) October 4, 2022

We even got to see a college lacrosse highlight, as Judge interrupts Duke’s run to a national championship:

Duke wins the national championship but Aaron Judge is chasing 62 home runs pic.twitter.com/rm8eQ8UX7O — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) October 4, 2022

The latest group to join the trend? College football teams themselves. Tulane was one of the teams whose games were interrupted with the cut-ins, so the Green Wave social media account teased a new uniform on social media Wednesday, with a Judge-related twist:

Uniform reveal, but Aaron Judge hit his 62nd homer



I guess we’ll try again tomorrow ‍♂️#RollWave pic.twitter.com/F392cCsldm — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) October 5, 2022

Then there is Kansas football, which as you know is fun again. The Jayhawks are 5-0, are ranked for the first time in what seems like forever, and host TCU this weekend in a battle of Top 20 teams. Even ESPN College Gameday will be in town for the weekend.

The Jayhawks turned this meme on its head Wednesday:

We interrupt this baseball game to bring you 5-0 Kansas Football pic.twitter.com/YoEmOA3bzF — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 5, 2022

The Judge cut-ins might have frustrated sports fans of all types, but at least they provided some good new memes.