The MLB playoff hype videos are here and they are fantastic

The MLB playoffs get underway today, with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians kicking things off shortly after noontime on the East Coast. This season, 12 teams have qualified for the postseason, as MLB tweaked their playoff format prior to the start of the year.
In the social media age, that means hype videos. Social media departments do incredible work year-round — with the NFL schedule release videos perhaps atop the list — but team hype videos could be a close second. After all, one of the more enjoyable parts of LSU’s run to a national championship during the 2019 season, beyond the play from Joe Burrow, was the run Will Stout had producing their weekly hype videos.
After all, who can forget this video before the title game:
I Remember Rock Bottom— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020
That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q
With baseball about to kick off their postseason, many of teams have dropped their own hype videos. And they are fantastic.
Too small? Too inexperienced? Too young?— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 7, 2022
Don't care. We're here.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/QEfWdsinBG
A good start, but the Rays might be the clubhouse leader thanks to the “Stranger Things — Separate Ways (Remix)” inclusion:
Never tell me the odds pic.twitter.com/BYmdMYmSsK— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 6, 2022
The Seattle Mariners paid tribute to their loyal fans, and how the team ended their playoff drought:
This is just the damn start. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/50SsYUS2So— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 7, 2022
The Toronto Blue Jays talked about the “rarified air” of postseason baseball:
The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed their fans to “Red October” while leaning into all the reasons they were counted out over the regular season:
Own it. Embrace it. Believe it.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 7, 2022
Welcome to #RedOctober. pic.twitter.com/meVzc5Ynru
Wake up Cardinals fans!
Get up, it's gameday! pic.twitter.com/roE2edurbN— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 7, 2022
The San Diego Padres released a workout video from Thursday, and we’ll update this with their submission once it drops:
Workout Day ✅ Game Day #CaptureTheMoment pic.twitter.com/74TYnfaiRh— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 7, 2022
The New York Mets leaned into the idea that this team is different than those of the past:
We’re talking about THESE METS.— New York Mets (@Mets) October 6, 2022
https://t.co/WhR7y27xPg pic.twitter.com/0nLufs4Huv
Of course, MLB dropped their own hype video as the playoffs beckoned:
HERE. WE. GO. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/QUAWwW2vcK— MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2022
The teams with a bye in the Wild-Card round — the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers — are likely waiting to drop theirs. But as you can see, they have some catching up to do.
Loading comments...