Guardians advance to ALDS with extra-innings win over Tampa Bay

It took a little longer than expected, but the Cleveland Guardians advanced to the ALDS on Saturday, after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the second game of the Wild-Card Series. The Guardians scored in the bottom of the 15th inning, sending Progressive Field into a frenzy, and sending the Rays home for the winter.

In the bottom of the 15th, Cleveland outfielder Oscar González stepped to the plate to lead off the inning. Facing former Cleveland pitcher Corey Kluber, González took the first pitch, a cut fastball, for ball one.

He did not let the second go by him:

Kubler left the cutter right over the heart of the plate, and the rookie right-fielder made the pitcher pay, drilling it to deep left field for the walk-off home run.

It was a no-doubter off his bat:

The game between the two teams was pitchers duel from the start, as both team’s starting pitchers allowed just a pair of hits over their respective outings. Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow allowed two hits over five innings, striking out five, while Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie allowed a pair of hits over six innings pitched.

From there, the bullpens took over, and largely held the bats in check until the 15th inning. The best scoring chance for either team took place in the top of the 15th, as Tampa Bay infielder Vidal Bruján led off the inning with a single. After a strikeout, Rays outfielder Manuel Margot singled to center, with Bruján advancing to third.

But then Guardians pitcher Sam Hentges struckout the next two hitters, setting the stage for González’s heroics.

Cleveland’s reward? A trip to the Bronx for the ALDS, where they will take on Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.