Saivion Smith injury: Lions defender taken to hospital for evaluation of neck injury

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was transported to a local hospital after a scary collision early in Detroit’s game against the New England Patriots.

Early in the game, the defender aligned across from New England tight end Hunter Henry. As Henry released off the line of scrimmage, Smith attempted to jam the tight end. After a quick collision between the two player, Smith tumbled to the turf at Gillette Stadium, where he remained as the play concluded:

#Lions Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Foxboro. It’s not really clear what happened on the replay. Didn’t appear to be a head injury but it’s hard to say. pic.twitter.com/bWpoAgytwr — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 9, 2022

Smith was quickly attended to by medical personnel, and surrounded by his teammates. An ambulance came onto the field to attend to the defender and transport him to a local hospital for evaluation:

The Lions emptied their bench to encircle Saivion Smith. Tough scene here in Foxborough pic.twitter.com/gjt1txXBpG — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) October 9, 2022

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith was taken to a local hospital for evaluation for a neck injury:

#Lions DB Saivion Smith, who left the field in an ambulance, is being taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2022

This is the second time in recent weeks that a defender was taken to a hospital for evaluation for a neck injury. Back in Week 2, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was transported to a local Buffalo hospital after colliding with a teammate. Despite the scary-looking nature of Jackson’s injury, the defensive back returned to the field for the Bills within two weeks.

The Lions, and fans of all teams, are hoping for similar news regarding Smith.