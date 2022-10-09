 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saivion Smith injury: Lions defender taken to hospital for evaluation of neck injury

Lions defender injured in scary incident against the Patriots

By Mark Schofield
NFL: AUG 08 Detroit Lions Training Camp Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was transported to a local hospital after a scary collision early in Detroit’s game against the New England Patriots.

Early in the game, the defender aligned across from New England tight end Hunter Henry. As Henry released off the line of scrimmage, Smith attempted to jam the tight end. After a quick collision between the two player, Smith tumbled to the turf at Gillette Stadium, where he remained as the play concluded:

Smith was quickly attended to by medical personnel, and surrounded by his teammates. An ambulance came onto the field to attend to the defender and transport him to a local hospital for evaluation:

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith was taken to a local hospital for evaluation for a neck injury:

This is the second time in recent weeks that a defender was taken to a hospital for evaluation for a neck injury. Back in Week 2, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was transported to a local Buffalo hospital after colliding with a teammate. Despite the scary-looking nature of Jackson’s injury, the defensive back returned to the field for the Bills within two weeks.

The Lions, and fans of all teams, are hoping for similar news regarding Smith.

