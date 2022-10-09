Kyler Murray wore an electric green suit pregame and got immediately roasted

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in one of their most important games of the season.

You know Murray had to come with the fire fi—

Kyler Murray's suit is gamer green pic.twitter.com/yCpOEVSQSZ — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 9, 2022

Hey man, say man. What on Earth is that fit? I need to know who or what inspired Kyler to go with the electric neon green power suit. He looks like he’s about to give the most electrifying speech to local Glendale city government about why children should get unlimited hours of video game time each day.

Of course, his pants suit got the attention of social media, who didn’t take it easy on him.

Kyler Murray showed up looking like a 12 oz can of Squirt pic.twitter.com/L17nnkQOwt — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray headed into work like pic.twitter.com/CCvdvgH0KU — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray out here looking like Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/TEZOksOPzN — Harrison (@HarrisonKrank) October 9, 2022

If anything, this jumpsuit does require a lot of confidence to pull off. It’s clear Murray has a lot of confidence in thinking this fit was hard.

However, this looks like the power suit the evil principal wears in the kids movie about students wanting a never-ending recess.

Murray has on the Homeowners Association president fit.

Kyler Murray dresses like he’s got Renaissance by Beyonce on repeat in his playlist (which isn’t a bad thing!).

Kyler Murray is about to go and tear the real estate business UP!

Kyler has on the new lawyer trying to find her place in the world fit. He’s got on the She-Hulk fit.

Kyler looks like he’s about to go on The View and talk about his new gaming habits on Call of Duty.

This is a horrendous fit, but it provides for the funniest memes, so I appreciate him for this.