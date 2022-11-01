NFL trade deadline 2022: Instant grades for every move on wild day

Everybody loves grades.

Especially yelling about them.

With the NFL trade deadline winding down, it is time to start handing out some grades. What teams actually improved themselves, and what teams still have a lot of work to do if their Super Bowl dreams will be realized? What players are going to be producing in a new home, and what general managers might want to take a refresher course on the various value charts you can find floating around the internet?

This year, moves started early, with the Carolina Panthers trading running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. That was not the only move that new general manager Ryan Poles made, as he also sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, and added wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Let’s dive in.

Roquan Smith traded to the Baltimore Ravens

Full deal: Baltimore Ravens acquire linebacker Roquan Smith. Chicago Bears receive a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick, and linebacker A.J. Klein.

Bears grade: B+

Ravens grade: A conditional B

This seems like one of those rare deals where both teams benefit. Every indication out of Chicago was that the Bears were going to be unable to re-sign Smith this offseason, prior to him entering free agency. Smith was a ‘hold-in’ during training camp, and stated that in his view the Bears were not negotiating in good faith.

Instead of letting him walk, and receiving a third-round compensatory pick in return, Chicago adds draft capital to position themselves for next offseason, when they have roughly $120 million in available cap space.

As for the Ravens, linebacker was a need, and this move might allow them to use Patrick Queen on the outside more, where he has played well, while slotting Smith in as an inside linebacker, where his coverage skills present an upgrade. The conditional part of this grade is contingent upon whether Baltimore is able to sign Smith in the offseason, or if this is just a half-year rental.

T.J. Hockenson traded to the Minnesota Vikings

Full deal: Minnesota Vikings acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Detroit Lions receive a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Lions grade: C+

Vikings grade: A-

The Vikings are one of the surprise teams this season, sitting at 6-1 and holding the second-best record in the NFC, behind only the Eagles, who the Vikings lost to earlier in this season. One of the weaknesses in Minnesota right now, however, is the tight end position. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is currently 30th in QBR when targeting tight ends this season, out of 33 qualified passers.

With tight end Irv Smith Jr. also expected to be sidelined for eight-to-ten weeks with a high ankle sprain, this is a perfect move for the Vikings, who did not give up much to acquire Hockenson from a division rival.

As for the Lions’ perspective, granted there are rumblings that the organization might not reach a long-term deal with the tight end, who is set to become a free agent following the 2023 campaign. The Lions picked up his fifth-year option this past offseason, meaning Hockenson is under contract for next year. Given that there was still time to work out a long-term deal, it seems that Detroit could have gotten more in this deal.

Bradley Chubb traded to the Miami Dolphins

Full Deal: the Miami Dolphins acquire Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth round draft pick for a 2023 first round draft pick (via SF), a 2024 fourth round pick and RB Chase Edmonds

Dolphins grade: A

Broncos grade: A-

The Dolphins are one of the league’s upstart teams this year, and this trade for Bradley Chubb signals that they think this team is a Super Bowl caliber team, and Chubb helps them get there. The Dolphins main issue defensively has been generating pressure. They’re 29th in pressure rate despite being among the top 15 teams in blitz rate. Chubb is a proven edge rusher who can win in one on one situations, and move Melvin Ingram into a rotational pass rush role. This is the year for the Dolphins to try and win it all.

For the Broncos, this felt like a deal they had to make. They weren’t going to pay Chubb, and with the play of Baron Browning and Nik Bonnito improving drastically, it made Chubb expendable. Not only that, but Randy Gregory is also coming back from injury. Too many mouths to feed on the edge, and Chubb was the odd man out.

This does give them a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft though, so now the Broncos are back in the first round in case they need to pick a QB, or any player at a prime position.

Robert Quinn traded to the Philadelphia Eagles

Full deal: The Philadelphia Eagles acquire pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Chicago Bears receive a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Eagles grade: A-

Bears grade: B

This was a fantastic move for the Eagles, who doubled-down on a strength by adding to their pass rush. Quinn is coming off an 18-sack season a year ago, and while the production has not been there this season on such a consistent basis, that is due in large part to Quinn seeing a ton of double-team blocks this year:

Double team rate at Edge (x) by pass rush win rate at Edge (y).



-Potential trade candidate Bradley Chubb having a great year.



-Sacks have been there for Brian Burns, but win rate is a career-low.



-Brandon Graham would be No. 2 in Edge PRWR if he qualified. pic.twitter.com/GiMasHPdhw — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 26, 2022

In Philadelphia, Quinn likely sees more one-on-one opportunities on the field, due to the already-imposing Eagles’ defensive front. Or, if he continues to get doubled at this rate, it will open up similar opportunities for players like Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick. Either way, a win-win situation for Philadelphia.

As for the Bears, it is clear the rebuild is on, as Chicago also moved linebacker Roquan Smith. A fourth-round pick for a veteran pass rusher seems low, and Philadelphia had more draft capital at their disposal, so it seems general manager Ryan Poles could have held out for more. Still, if the youth movement is afoot in Chicago, getting something for a player not in their long-term plans does bring value back to the Bears.

Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears

Full deal: Chicago Bears acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver a 2023 second-round pick.

Bears grade: C+

Steelers grade: B+

We already know what you are going to say.

“You experts have been clamoring for the Bears to add a receiver since the draft, and when they finally make that move, you crush it. You cannot have it both ways.”

That is a fair line of thinking. And to be fair, when this deal was first announced — and everyone assumed that the Bears would be sending to the Steelers the second-round pick they received in the Roquan Smith trade — it looked like a much better deal for Chicago. After all, if the draft happened today, that pick from Baltimore would be the 57th overall, and the 25th in the second round.

But then came the actual terms, and it was learned that the Steelers are receiving Chicago’s own pick in the second round, which is currently the 43rd pick in the draft, and the 11th in the second round. Sure, 14 spots in the second round might not mean much, but this deal looks much, much different if the Bears are holding on to their own second-round pick, which could be inside the top 35 by the time the draft rolls around.

As for the Steelers, they add a pick early in the second round, and with the emergence of George Pickens, Claypool was perhaps going to be the odd man out in that wide receiver room. So this seems like a very good move from their perspective.

William Jackson III traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Full deal: The Pittsburgh Steelers acquire cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders for a late round pick swap in 2023.

Steelers grade: F

Commanders grade: A

This trade makes little sense for the Steelers, and at best it’s a very small upgrade on a secondary that’s one of the worst in the NFL. Jackson III hasn’t been happy in Washington this season, so perhaps there’s a small gamble that greener pastures will kick in, and more man coverage can revitalize the 30-year-old — but why even try? Jackson III has had an extremely underwhelming year with a rating from Pro Football Focus of 49.6 this season, and he’s barely made an impact. So why is Mike Tomlin treating this as a missing piece to his sad 2022 puzzle?

As the day began there were reports the Commanders would look to trade Jackson III, and if they weren’t able to they’d simply cut him to free up cap space and plan for the future. Now, the Steelers take on his ludicrously overblown 2023 salary that’s north of $15M, and get very little in return.

The Commanders just wanted salary off the books. If the Steelers waited until tomorrow they could have signed him for free, and add him for a much cheaper deal than the contract he’s on. Now Washington move away some dead cap, and Pittsburgh get a guy.

Christian McCaffrey traded to the San Francisco 49ers

Full deal: San Francisco 49ers acquire running back Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers receive 2023 second-, third-, and fourth-round picks, and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Panthers grade: C

49ers grade: A-

It’s hard to imagine a better fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense than McCaffrey, a do-it-all running back who has already shown what he can do in San Francisco. This trade was a winner for San Francisco for a number of reasons, but especially given the injuries they’ve dealt with this season. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell no longer has to rush back to the lineup and Deebo Samuel can maybe take a break or two in-between bursts of carrying the 49ers’ offense.

We’ll give them a minus because at this rate the 49ers may just never draft again.

It’s such a rough deal for Carolina because McCaffrey is on a long-term contract and was undeniably the best playmaker on the Panthers offense. Still, those early-to-mid-round picks can turn into multiple good players if they draft well, which is hardly a given. There’s a lot of uncertainty in Carolina’s future, and that doesn’t get better by moving a player like McCaffrey.

Calvin Ridley traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Full trade: the Jacksonville Jaguars acquire Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for at maximum a 2023 fifth round draft pick and a 2024 second round draft pick

Jaguars grade: A

Falcons grade: B but maybe an A

The Jaguars desperately needed a number one receiver who can get separation. The Jaguars offense is too tight and constrained without a true X receiver. The last time Ridley was fully healthy he caught 90 passes for over a thousand yards, and the Jaguars needed that caliber of receiver.

The Falcons already have their receving corps of the future in Drake London and Kyle Pitts. The compensation is real weird, but if the Jaguars sign Ridley to a contract extension the Falcons get a 2nd round pick. So maybe this works out for them.

Jeff Wilson Jr. traded to the Miami Dolphins

Full deal: Miami Dolphins acquire running back Jeff Wilson Jr. San Francisco 49ers receive a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Dolphins grade: B

49ers grade: B

Wilson was an undrafted free agent in 2018 and since then has slowly worked his way into the lineup with the 49ers. A perennial preseason standout, Wilson is familiar with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and starting running back Raheem Mostert. He’ll be able to step right into backing up Mostert after the Dolphins moved Chase Edmonds earlier on Tuesday as part of the Bradley Chubb deal.

Wilson has 92 carries for 468 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season, and is set to post career highs in most categories, provided he continues to get playing time in Miami, For the 49ers, they manage to get some compensation for a player that was about to be relegated to third on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey and the returning-from-injury Elijah Mitchell.

Wilson is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, which says a lot about how much McDaniel must value him as a runner alongside Mostert.