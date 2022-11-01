The Phillies can’t stop demolishing baseballs in Game 3 of the World Series

Game 3 of the World Series may have been delayed a day due to rain, but it appears the Phillies were still raring to go. After the two teams split the first two games in Houston, the series shifted to Philadelphia, and the Phillies were apparently ready to go in front of their home crowd.

Against Astros starter Lance McCullers, the Phillies swung early and often, clubbing five home runs in the first five innings of the game.

In the first inning, Bryce Harper, who had quite the notable home run in the previous game played in Philadelphia, did it again, crushing a two-run shot.

BRYCE BOMB



WORLD SERIES EDITION pic.twitter.com/OcRG3k404D — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 2, 2022

On the very first pitch of the bottom of the second inning, Alec Bohm added another home run.

It was after that home run that people noticed that Harper and Bohm had a little conversation right before Bohm stepped to the plate.

Bryce Harper called Alec Bohm back before his at-bat to tell him something.



Bohm hit the first pitch he saw out of the park. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bep547w2KL — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2022

One possible explanation for that was Harper relaying that McCullers was tipping his pitches in some way. It’s unclear if that’s true, but based on the way McCullers continued to pitch, well, it seems quite possible.

Brandon Marsh added a second home run in the second inning, and after that McCullers appeared to settle down somewhat. Then the fifth inning happened.

With one out and one runner on the fifth, Kyle Schwarber got in on the fun and demolished a dinger to center field.

BALL GO BOOM pic.twitter.com/08JAy9Li2y — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 2, 2022

Rhys Hoskins added one more before the Astros finally removed McCullers. In 4.1 innings, McCullers allowed seven runs on six hits, five of which were home runs. In doing so, he set a record he probably does not want. McCullers became the first ever pitcher to allowed five home runs in one World Series game.

The Phillies’ deal this season has generally been that they’ve had a powerful offense, and that has been on display in a big way in Game 3.