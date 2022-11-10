The Panthers went all out on their ‘Venom’ inspired black helmet video

The NFL is seriously ridiculous in a way that’s kind of awesome. This summer we had all manner of ludicrous schedule reveals, as has become the norm, and now we’re getting extremely high-touch video packages for alternate helmets.

Zero shade on the Panthers social media team, because this is incredible. If you’re asked to make a video about the black helmets, why not have a little fun at the office and go all-out making something incredible like this?

It also helps that the helmets are really, really good. If you haven’t seen it already it’s a matte black helmet, with the electric blue panthers logo on the side and black grille. It’s a stark contrast from Carolina’s normal silver helmets, which really don’t do the rest of their uniform justice.

Carolina will wear all-black helmets for the first time in franchise history on Thursday night, something fans have been clamoring for over the last 20 years. Now it’s finally a reality.