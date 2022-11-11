Josh Allen injury: Updates on Bills QB’s status vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills fans are nervously awaiting a decision on whether star quarterback Josh Allen will start on Sunday in a critical game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen suffered an elbow injury near the end of last week’s loss to the New York Jets. With the Bills needing a field goal to tie the Jets late in the game, Allen was sacked by pass rusher Bryce Huff off the edge. Huff knocked the ball loose from the quarterback’s hands, and while the Bills were able to recover the loose football, it set them back behind the chains.

Allen’s next two throws fell incomplete, and the Jets salted away the win.

This replay angle of the hit, as well as the commentary from Dr. Jess Flynn, a sports medicine doctor with over a decade of experience, illustrates the mechanism of the injury, as well as Allen’s previous history of similar injuries:

#Bills QB Josh Allen, who has a history of UCL sprain in 2018, appeared to suffer another UCL sprain on this play very late in the game. Threw a nice deep ball right after, but was shaking out the elbow/may have been dealing w some nerve stretch symptoms. Injury to watch this wk. pic.twitter.com/61nLQO1cw1 — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) November 6, 2022

After the game, Allen brushed off concern over his elbow. “There’s some slight pain, but I’ll get through it,” Allen said after the loss to the Jets.

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke of Allen’s toughness. “The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know Josh and how competitive he is,” McDermott said. “He loves to compete, he loves to be out there with his teammates, so I would never count him out. That’s the one thing I do know about him is that right now. ”

By Wednesday, however, McDermott’s stance had changed somewhat. The coach met with the media and described Allen’s status as “day-to-day:”

"He's day-to-day. The next question is going to be: will he play? We'll see." - Sean McDermott on Josh Allen and his elbow injury. #Bills — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 9, 2022

The quarterback did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday as well:

Josh Allen is day-to-day and won't practice today, and that seems to be all we'll get from Sean McDermott on his elbow injury. #Bills #BillsMafia — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 9, 2022

For a second straight day, Bills listed that QB Josh Allen officially did not practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

This story will be updated when a decision is made regarding his status for Sunday.