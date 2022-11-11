Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.

However, Uruguay might have set the standard with their announcement video.

In unveiling their roster, Uruguay featured head coach Diego Alonso pouring over a map of the country, and then introducing each selection by identifying the region of Uruguay hails from. Then, their jersey is seen being lifted up by a supporter, hanging from a fence, or being displayed in another way. All while footage and scenery of the region in question is shown.

It is a masterful video, that is truly worth your time:





Recorrimos el @Uruguay_Natural en busca de los elegidos de @AlonsoDT para el Mundial de Catar.



¡Vamos por el sueño!#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/IkROEEfrQY — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) November 10, 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway on Sunday, November 20 when Qatar, the host nation, squares off with Ecuador. Until then, it will be hard to imagine a nation topping this incredible announcement video.