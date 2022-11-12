Mount Union wins their conference championship on an incredible Hail Mary

Over the course of school history, the Mount Union Purple Raiders have built one of the winningest programs at any level of college football. Prior to this season they have won 826 games, the most of any program at the Division 3 level. They have won 13 Division 3 National Championships, and heading into this season the Purple Raiders had won 32 conference championships.

They won their 33rd conference title in stunning fashion.

Having secured a share of the Ohio Athletic Conference title with last week’s win over John Carroll to improve to 9-0, the Purple Raiders needed a win over Baldwin Wallace in the regular season finale to secure the OAC title outright, and clinch an automatic berth in the Division 3 playoffs. But the Purple Raiders — ranked second in Division 3 — found themselves trailing the Yellow Jackets 21-17, with just enough time for one more play, and the football near midfield.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk lofted a throw in the direction of the end zone, and somehow, Mount Union’s prayers were answered. It is tough to see, but if you listen to the announcers on the call fro Baldwin Wallace, you’ll learn that the throw went off the helmet of a defender, and into the arms of receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. for the game-winning touchdown:

Here's how it ended! Mount Union's Wayne Ruby catches the deflected pass off the HEAD of a Baldwin Wallace defender and somehow the Purple Raiders survive! #d3fb pic.twitter.com/T47qrahZXu — D3football.com (@d3football) November 12, 2022

This angle captured a clearer view of the final play:

The play included an incredible call from Mount Union play-by-play announcer Sam Bourquin:

Mount Union wins 23-21 over BW on a Hail Mary at the gun great call @SamBourquin16 “Lord take me home, I’ve seen it all now” - Sammy B — Erik Longwell (@im_a_coach) November 12, 2022

In this photo, you can see just how incredulous Ruby was as he celebrated the game-winner:

No caption needed.



( -Ed Hall Jr.) pic.twitter.com/QIwtND68ns — Mount Union Purple Raiders (@purpleraiders) November 12, 2022

When you have the kind of extended success the Purple Raiders have enjoyed over their history, sometimes you just need some lucky breaks.

That is certainly what they got today.