Michael Dickson and Jake Camarda are putting on a punting clinic in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks are giving fans in Germany their first up-close taste of NFL football, as the league’s International Series is in Munich for the first time.

Those fans are getting to see an incredible display of punting.

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and Buccaneers rookie Jake Camarda are putting on a show for the fans in Munich. It began with Dickson, punting the football away for Seattle late in the second quarter. With the Seahawks facing a 4th and 15 in their own territory, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll sent Dickson and the punt team on the field.

He could not have imagined a better result:

Rich Eisen, on the call for the NFL Network, gave a shoutout to Pat McAfee at the end of the call. “That’s for you McAfee, all the way from Germany!”

As you might expect, McAfee was watching, and he was pumped up. (Note: You might want to save this video for later if the kids are around, or perhaps use some earmuffs, as McAfee is really, really fired up):

Then it was Camarda’s turn. After Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could not move the football on their ensuing possession, the rookie punter stood deep in his own end zone, looking to flip field position.

He did that and more:

Jake Camarda 63-yd punt .. DeeJay Dallas fair catch at SEA 30#Seahawks 0 #TampaBayBuccaneers 14 2nd pic.twitter.com/Gu0o28LYSG — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 13, 2022

McAfee was again fired up, explaining to the world that hitting a 64-yard punt that is fair caught is a “monster ball.” (The tweet is linked just in case you have curious young eyes peering at your screen).

McAfee then summarized the display for the world:

This is a perfect punting showcase that the world NEEDED to see



LET’S GOOOOOO BOYS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2022

Perhaps we should have expected something like this. After all, today’s game is being played at Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, one of the top clubs in the Bundesliga. 16 of the club’s players have received the call for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Bayern is currently atop the Bundesliga table, having won five-straight matches.

So a display of leg power like this in Allianz Arena just makes sense.