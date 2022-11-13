Leonard Fournette’s pass to Tom Brady might just be the worst play of the season

Yes, you read that right.

Leonard Fournette threw a pass to Tom Brady today.

It did not go well.

NFL fans in Germany are witnessing their first live NFL action, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off with the Seattle Seahawks. In the first half they were treated to an epic display of punting, as Seattle’s Michael Dickson and Tampa Bay’s Jake Carmarda put on a show on back-to-back possessions.

But that was just a warm-up for the main act, which they saw in the second half.

Tom Brady, wide receiver.

It began innocently enough, with the Tampa Bay offense putting Fournette into a Wildcat formation, and splitting Brady out wide towards the sideline. In response, the Seattle defense completely ignored the veteran quarterback, because who in their right mind would think to target a 45-year-old quarterback as a receiver?

Brady’s route — and the fact that he was wide open — was noticed immediately by everyone. From Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner and company in the booth to everyone on social media.

And, apparently, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Because a few plays later, Tampa Bay lined up in the same formation, but called for Fournette to actually target Brady on a, well, let’s call it a vertical route.

No matter how bad you might think it went, I can assure you it is actually much, much worse:

Okay, a few things.

First, the idea to have Fournette use a half-roll to the right to sell the run, and then throw back to the now-far side of the field, is a curious decision at best.

Then there is the imagery of Brady slipping and falling before the pass even got to him. Interestingly enough, there were reports before the game of Brady struggling with the turf at Allianz Arena:

Watching Tom Brady in warmups just now, he planted to make a throw, looked like he wasn't thrilled with something. Looked down and said, "Wow." Turf, maybe? — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) November 13, 2022

However, credit to rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who this time covered Brady and was there to make the play.

Adding insult to injury, Brady was flagged for tripping Woolen after the interception.

One can only imagine what this conversation sounded like after the play:

Byron, I'm gonna need you to NOT do that again, m'kay? pic.twitter.com/lyiKEcKq3q — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 13, 2022

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, their defense bailed out the offense. While the Seahawks put together a drive that had them deep in Tampa Bay territory, linebacker Devin White got to Geno Smith for a sack and knocked the ball loose, and the Buccaneers recovered to preserve their 14-3 lead.

Now, just never run that play again.