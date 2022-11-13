And the Oscar for Best Actor goes to Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has answered a lot of questions this season.

Sunday against the Cleveland Browns he answered a new one: Whether he could make the leap to Hollywood when his playing days are over.

Tagovailoa’s season is off to an incredible start, as the third-year passer is among the league leaders in many statistical categories. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt, as he began Sunday with an an ANY/A of 9.28, ahead of Jalen Hurts who is ranked second with an ANY/A of 7.91. His QBR of 80.1 on the season also ranks him atop the league, just above Patrick Mahomes.

But we are here today to discuss his acting chops, because after Sunday’s game against the Browns, a leap to Hollywood might not be outside the realm of possibility. It began early in the game, when Tagovailoa connected with fullback Alec Ingold on a short throw that turned into a Dolphins’ touchdown. Watch as Tagovailoa uses a pump fake to avoid the sack, create space and then find his fullback for the quick throw:

But that was just the opening act from the quarterback.

Late in the second quarter, the Dolphins faced a 3rd and 1 in Cleveland territory. Tagovailoa aligned in the shotgun, and started staring at his wristband.

It was all a ruse:

While Tagovailoa seemed to be looking for the right play to audible into, tight end Durham Smythe went in motion and then aligned under center, to execute a sneak.

Cleveland was not fooled, however, and they stopped the play for no gain. The Browns would then stuff Jeff Wilson on fourth down, and force a turnover on downs.

Okay, so maybe Hollywood will not come calling right away for Tagovailoa ...