Jim Irsay takes the most Jim Irsay victory lap imaginable

It has been a long week for the Indianapolis Colts.

The decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach was widely ridiculed throughout NFL media. Former offensive lineman Joe Thomas, an analyst with the NFL Network, called the move “egregious.” Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher, an analyst with CBS, called the hiring a “disgrace.” ESPN’s Rex Ryan called it “disrespectful,” and those viewpoints were perhaps the tip of the iceberg.

But Saturday won his debut, as the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and the interim head coach is now 1-0 in the NFL.

And owner Jim Irsay is feeling it a bit.

After the win, Irsay addressed the media, talking about Saturday and how he is a “great leader:”

The Colts’ owner on today’s win: pic.twitter.com/YRjnS9yK3y — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 14, 2022

But the owner did not stop there.

No, no he did not.

Irsay took to Twitter on Monday afternoon, with the most Jim Irsay Victory Lap ever:

All you critics…you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing…When we make moves to Win… you act so righteous! “Who You Crappin’..”. Just Win,Baby!! ✌️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 14, 2022

What?

Look, Twitter has gone through some changes in the past week or so, and sometimes you need to double-check whether the account sending a tweet into the ether is truly who they say they are.

But I triple-checked this. Then I checked it again. Then I waited for verification through the SB Nation Slack channels.

Nope, completely legit.

“Who You Crappin’?” Incredible. Adding in the Raiders’ “Just Win, Baby!!”? Perfection. The dual emojis to end the tweet? Chef’s kiss.

Of course, the main reason why Saturday might be 1-0 as a head coach could lie with the state of the Raiders. As our own James Dator described them on Monday morning, they are a “laughing stock” right now, and while Josh McDaniels did just get the vote of confidence from owner Mark Davis, that team is certainly struggling.

But hey, Irsay is feeling it after what has been a tough week. And he has a question that he wants you, dear reader, to answer. Perhaps this is a nod to Boers and Bernstein, the former drive-time show on 670 The Score in Chicago, as they had a “Who Ya Crappin’” segment that would air each Thursday. But either way, this is just the most Irsay victory lap of all time.

“Who You Crappin’?”