Ted Lasso sends the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup with inspirational billboards

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away, and teams are starting to arrive in Qatar. The first to arrive? The United States, as the U.S. Men’s National Team arrived in Qatar this week, and participated in their first practice session at their training base of Al-Gharafa Stadium, located in the Al Gharrafa district of Doha.

Before leaving the States, however, members of the USMNT received messages of support on billboards in their hometowns.

From “legendary coach” Ted Lasso.

Billboards were put up all over the United States, offering support for the players in vintage Lasso style. For example, this billboard was put up in St. Louis, for forward Josh Sargent, who grew up on O’Fallon, Missouri:

Another billboard in St. Louis was put up in support of defender Tim Ream, signed by “Your Tootsie Wootsie, Ted Lasso”:

For midfielder Cristian Roldan, this message from Coach Lasso was put on the side of El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, California, where Roldan played in high school:

Hanging on the side of El Rancho High School, Cristian’s alma mater. pic.twitter.com/JH6DjCnCqi — Ignacio Cervantes (@ignaciocerva07) November 13, 2022

In Seattle, a billboard was put up for forward Jordan Morris, who was born in Seattle and plays for the Seattle Sounders in MLS:

The billboard on 4th Ave S in SODO from @TedLasso to @JmoSmooth13 about his @USMNT call up is amazing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IFhwElTPT9 — Julie Popper ️‍⚧️ (@JuliePopper) November 12, 2022

This billboard was put up in Baton Rouge, for defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, and in the message Coach Lasso pays tribute to his long journey to the FIFA World Cup:

The USMNT shared more of the billboards and messages from Coach Lasso on social media:

Coach Lasso took to social media to acknowledge the billboards, in the most Coach Lasso-way possible:

Like most M. Night completists, I believe in signs.



Go get ‘em, boys! https://t.co/quFZ3kPO9U — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) November 14, 2022

This is not Coach Lasso’s first foray into supporting one of the U.S. National Teams. He was joined by his right-hand, Coach Beard, to announce the roster for the 2020 U.S. Women’s National Team for the Olympic Games:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20, with the host nation Qatar squaring off with Ecuador. The United States begins their World Cup journey on Monday, November 21, when they tangle with Wales. That game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast in the States on Fox.

No word on whether Coach Beard will be watching, but we can assume he will be, while getting AFC Richmond ready for their next season. After all, Season 3 of Ted Lasso is expected to be released in the spring of 2023.

If you cannot wait that long for your Lasso fix, you can always play with AFC Richmond in FIFA 23.