Nicolas Claxton is a Nets bright spot in an otherwise dark season

Merely a week into the season, the Brooklyn Nets were confronted with an on-court dilemma. The starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nicolas Claxton wasn’t working. Through four games, the Nets were a minus-35 during their 49 minutes together. The lack of floor-spacing between Simmons and Claxton, in conjunction with Simmons’ incredibly slow start following a yearlong hiatus, bogged down the offense (89.9 offensive rating).

Given the talents of Irving and Durant, as well as O’Neale’s complementary services and Claxton’s acrobatic play-finishing, that wretched offensive production should never exist, even in a small sample. The film emphasized the clunky nature of this quintet, which stemmed from the discordant big man tandem. During those first four games, Simmons and Claxton shared the hardwood for 75 minutes; Brooklyn, predictably, was a minus-32 in those minutes. In the six games they’ve played together since, that number is just 22, including two over the past four outings.

Due to left knee soreness, Simmons is adhering to a minutes limit (74 minutes in four games, sat out Sunday’s back-to-back) and playing a bench role since returning on Nov. 7. That restriction has simplified the rotation, though before the injury, there was a growing, conscious effort to stagger their minutes. Simmons’ performance also hasn’t warranted a starting gig. The possibility and allure of returning to All-Star form as he further assimilates back to NBA action exists, yet Claxton, thus far, is the obvious winner in the battle of non-shooters.

The fourth-year big man is solidifying himself as the primary option inside. If Brooklyn is going to start a non-shooter, it is him, not Simmons. He’s averaging 11.5 points (67.8 percent true shooting), 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.9 blocks. He’s playing a career-high 26.8 minutes per night because he’s earned those minutes. After three years of flashes and rotation-caliber contributions, which featured 20 starts across 94 games, the 23-year-old is a full-time starter helping clarify Brooklyn’s vision for 2022-23.

In the 11 ensuing games since the Nets began staggering Claxton’s and Simmons’ minutes, they’re sixth in defensive rating (109.2). In the nine games since Simmons exited the starting unit, they’re 5-4, third in defensive rating (106.7) and seventh in net rating (plus-4.7). They’re playing better ball over the past few weeks, even with Tuesday’s disaster in the fold. The 7-6 Sacramento Kings — winners of four straight and owners of the NBA’s second-ranked offense — are rolling, by the way!

Durant’s been an otherworldly two-way force throughout this stretch. O’Neale’s provided outside shooting, connective playmaking and brawny perimeter defense. Edmond Sumner’s feisty point-of-attack chops and slippery slashing are sparking good vibes, too.

Dominating defense

All season, though, Claxton has staked his claim for some All-Defensive Team consideration. The front-court choices are always stacked, but his tape is superb. He’s refined his discipline against shot fakes and timing on contests, and constantly wields lively, menacing hands. As an agile 7-footer with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, his ground coverage is sprawling. His awareness pinging between help responsibilities and his man is a career-best. The haste with which he propels off the floor overwhelms dudes. He’s also bulked up to better weather contact and not allow separation for offensive players.

He’ll often crash in from the perimeter to take advantage of opponents’ narrow passing windows and erase shots. With all of Brooklyn’s switching sending him outside the paint frequently, this comfort and capacity for still influencing shots around the rim is vital. He impacts plays that defenses don’t consider him a factor on.

Consider these stats:

According to NBA.com, opponents are shooting 6 percent worse than their average within 6 feet of the hoop when he’s the primary defender

His 3.7 percent block rate ranks in the 91st percentile among bigs and his 1.1 percent steal rate is in the 61st percentile (Cleaning The Glass)

Brooklyn is 3.5 points better defensively and its opposing turnover is 2.7 percent better when he’s on the floor

At plus-3.1, he ranks third in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus

The dude’s emerging as a ridiculous interior irritant.

While this type of paint enforcement would likely translate to substantial impact anywhere, Claxton is especially well-suited to anchor the Nets’ switch-heavy scheme because of his mobility. Floating along the perimeter, akin to the feet of tap dancer, he’s a foremost switch big man, primed to respond to any downhill movement. They ask him to wrangle with a wide spectrum of creators and he’s already caused some issues for them through the opening month of the year. From Luka Doncic to Ja Morant to Zion Williamson, the South Carolina native has disrupted an array of paint-inclined, superstar scorers.

Improving offense

By and large, Claxton’s offensive duties are straightforward: screen, dive, and cut. He is enjoying more freedom occasionally to drive and facilitate actions around the elbows, where in past years scoring amid traffic and on the roll against aggressive tags proved arduous.

When defenses sell out on ball-handlers, usually Durant or Irving, he’s now better equipped to flourish than before. He operates with newfound patience on the catch and is showcasing greater diversity in his finishing portfolio. The path to success has broadened outside of a dunk or extension layup.

Claxton’s growth in those facets amplifies his extensive catch radius, ambidexterity and off-ball knowhow. He excels at midair adjustments to convert lobs, migrates around the paint for optimal passing or scoring angles, and can finish with either hand in certain situations. According to Cleaning The Glass, he’s shooting 80 percent (86th percentile) around the basket (0-4 feet).

Paramount areas of progress remain, but his development to expand beyond one-dimensional rim-running is apparent. He can capitalize fairly well in the advantageous spots someone like Durant places him, at least notably more than in prior seasons — another reason he’s playing the most minutes of his young career.

The Nets haven’t solved all of their most pressing issues. They’re 6-9 and 12th in the East. Irving’s timeline for return couldn’t be foggier, and they miss his offensive punch. Simmons doesn’t yet resemble his pre-injury self or the third star Brooklyn likely thought it was receiving in exchange for James Harden. Joe Harris, at an abnormally frigid 33.3 percent from deep, isn’t shooting the leather off the ball like he did for so many years. Those storylines are integral to this team’s immediate ceiling.

If Simmons ever rediscovers his All-Star outline or close to it, navigating the Simmons-Claxton dynamic and how to manage their minutes is a worthwhile problem to face. Irving’s reappearance would invigorate lineups desperately short on creation outside of Durant. In the interim, however, Claxton’s two-way maturation is a point of optimism. A lanky, inflatable tube man of a defender and an apt complement for many other key member of the roster, he is an answer inside. At the very least, the Nets can be assured of that.