Vikings play-by-play announcer experienced every emotion possible calling win over Bills

There is a specific sports media trend that I absolutely live for in our current digital age.

Clips of local play-by-play announcers losing their mind over sporting events.

For example, as the baseball regular season wound down, we were treated to two incredible calls as the Seattle Mariners snapped their long playoff drought. When Cal Raleigh launched a walkoff home run to put the Mariners in the postseason, both television play-by-play announcer Dave Sims, and radio voice Rick Rizzs, captured the moment perfectly.

First up is Sims, who is in his 16th season covering the Mariners with Root Sports:

“THE DREAM LIVES! THEY’RE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS! THE DROUGHT IS OVER!” @TheDaveSimsShow just doesn’t miss. pic.twitter.com/DmbJRvsbJW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 1, 2022

Then there was Rizzs, in his 37th year of calling Mariners games:

How sweet it is!



Rick’s call still has us crying pic.twitter.com/TsMrLUn26g — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 1, 2022

Absolutely lovely.

The latest submission? This comes from Week 10 of the NFL season, and Minnesota Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen. Allen has been the voice of the Vikings on radio since 2002, and has some legendary calls under his belt. But on Wednesday, the Vikings shared a video of Allen during the closing moments of Sunday’s stunning win on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Watch as Allen runs the full gamut of emotions, from despair when it looked like the Vikings were going to lose in regulation, to jubilation when they took the lead on a fumbled snap, to pure joy when Patrick Peterson sealed the victory in overtime:

This might be the latest in a long list of incredible calls from Allen. You might remember him ripping Brett Favre after the veteran quarterback threw an interception in the NFC Championship game, costing the Vikings a trip to the Super Bowl. “This is not Detroit man this is the Super Bowl!”

Our friends at Secret Base dove deeper into this game, for those interested.

Allen was also on the mic for Stefon Diggs’ incredible touchdown to beat the New Orleans Saints, coining the phrase “Minneapolis Miracle.”

But Allen running the full range of emotions at the end of Sunday’s game against the Bills might just be his best work yet.