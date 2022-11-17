You need to see this ridiculous cricket catch

The One Day International (ODI) between Australia and England gave us one of the best pieces of cricket fielding of all time, courtesy of Ashton Agar.

If you're just getting up in the UK, check out this outrageous piece off boundary fielding from Ashton Agar.



Even by modern standards this is ridiculous #AUSvENGpic.twitter.com/DCppEGiSHJ — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 17, 2022

Allow me to explain what’s going on here. An ODI gives each team 50 overs of six balls to score as many runs as possible. It means that every single one of those 300 attempts is important in scoring, especially when teams are specially crafted to put their most explosive, quick-scoring batters in the lineup.

Agar was on the boundary when a ball came rocketing towards him. Normally a catch results in a batter being out, but this was sailing well over the boundary line on the full. This means that it would have resulted in six runs, even if Agar caught it and landed outside the rope.

So, his only choice to try and save a six was to catch the ball and throw it across the boundary in one fluid motion. It’s not unheard of, and players do that pretty regularly — but it’s typically a two-handed, almost basketball motion, not an off-balance, one-hander that requires throwing it back into the field behind your back. This is simply a brilliant play, and it’s one of the best catches all year.