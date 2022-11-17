LeBron James and ‘TNF in The Shop’ debuts on Thursday night during the Titans’ game against the Packers

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight when the Tennessee Titans travel to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The game will be telecast on Amazon Prime, the Amazon streaming service. Amazon’s broadcasts this year have been widely praised, from the alternate “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats” telecast, to the presence of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth.

For tonight’s game, Amazon is adding yet another alternate telecast. TNF in The Shop will debut during the broadcast, bringing LeBron James’ The Shop to Thursday Night Football, with an alternate telecast on Amazon Prime.

Guests for the first installment of TNF in The Shop include: James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, Jamie Foxx, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Lowe, and Dez Bryant.

The NFL announced the addition of TNF in The Shop back in October. According to Amina Hussein, Prime Video Sports head of talent, the move will deepen the fan experience. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on Nov. 17.”

James has been angling to get into the alternate football streaming service for a while now. When ESPN’s Manningcast originally started, James was one of their first guests on the show. Unlike the Manningcast, however, this show is more focused on the barbershop aspects of conversation.

SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter said that “The Shop” is based on a barbershop in a neighborhood Carter grew up in, and the alternate TNF stream will have multiple speakers, but in a civilized way, even sparking debate.

For those who need a primer on how to find TNF in The Shop, as well as Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, we have you covered.