Massachusetts players get welcomed by cannon fire before playing Texas A&M

Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and Massachusetts at Kyle Field is not exactly a clash of the titans.

The Minutemen enter the game with a 1-9 record, with their only win coming earlier in the season over Stony Brook, an FCS program. Meanwhile the Aggies are one of the more disappointing teams in all of college football this season. Despite some picking them to make the College Football Playoffs, the Aggies are sitting on a 3-7 record, with some wondering just what to do with head coach Jimbo Fisher.

And we are not even talking about the chaos happening in the stands at Kyle Field.

Still, the game must go on, with all the pageantry and circumstance that accompanies a game at Kyle Field. Including the return of the Texas A&M cannon.

Just, um, be careful with it:

Two Massachusetts players — who look to be linebackers Jalen Stewart (#23) and Jalen Mackie (#49) — are pausing before the game, taking a knee in the back corner of the end zone. That’s when they take a blast of cannon smoke to the face, as the Cannon is fired in the back corner of the stadium.

Not exactly a warm welcome.