 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Bats, possums, and Aggies, oh my

By Mark Schofield
/ new
Ole Miss v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.

That is when Bludau, often referred to as “Mr. Public,” sprang into action:

Now, animals get into stadiums all the time. We have all seen footage of similar events, such as a cat at Yankee Stadium, or a cat interrupting Monday Night Football, or this squirrel interrupting a college football game between Kent State and Louisville.

So word of a possum in the stands at Kyle Field is not entirely out of left field.

However, the possum was apparently not alone:

That’s right. Not only was there a possum at Kyle Field, there was also a bat at the game as well. While it is unclear if the bat was a paying attendee of the game, it was apparently trapped by an unknown person and transferred into a box.

If that sounds like someone you know, the Texas A&M Environmental Health & Safety Department would like to speak with them.

Now, it certainly has been a strange season for the Aggies. Texas A&M is 3-5 on the season — and 1-4 in the conference — and fans are wondering how to handle Jimbo Fisher’s massive buyout.

Adding possums and bats into the mix just feels like overkill at this point.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...