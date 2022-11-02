What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.

That is when Bludau, often referred to as “Mr. Public,” sprang into action:

Now, animals get into stadiums all the time. We have all seen footage of similar events, such as a cat at Yankee Stadium, or a cat interrupting Monday Night Football, or this squirrel interrupting a college football game between Kent State and Louisville.

So word of a possum in the stands at Kyle Field is not entirely out of left field.

However, the possum was apparently not alone:

If you picked up a at Kyle Field on Saturday, A&M would like to speak with you ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BxgeFbIsqf — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 1, 2022

That’s right. Not only was there a possum at Kyle Field, there was also a bat at the game as well. While it is unclear if the bat was a paying attendee of the game, it was apparently trapped by an unknown person and transferred into a box.

If that sounds like someone you know, the Texas A&M Environmental Health & Safety Department would like to speak with them.

Now, it certainly has been a strange season for the Aggies. Texas A&M is 3-5 on the season — and 1-4 in the conference — and fans are wondering how to handle Jimbo Fisher’s massive buyout.

Adding possums and bats into the mix just feels like overkill at this point.